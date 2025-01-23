GTT: Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement
Date
1/23/2025 12:16:04 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
GTT: Half-year liquidity contract statement
Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, January 23, 2025
Under the liquidity contract signed between GTT and Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account at December 31, 2024:
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 6,018
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,833
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 131,189 shares for € 17,319,189.33
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 132,039 shares for €
As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account at June 30, 2024:
900 shares € 2,696,960.00
GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz) SA – Tel. : + 33 (0)1 30 23 47 89 – Fax : + 33 (0)1 30 23 47 00 –
SA au capital de 371.177,72 € – RCS Versailles B 662 001 403 – Siège Social : 1, route de Versailles – 78470 Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse – France
Attachment
GTT_H2_2024 - Liquidity contract movements
MENAFN23012025004107003653ID1109122959
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.