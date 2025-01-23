(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

GTT: Half-year liquidity contract statement

Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, January 23, 2025

Under the liquidity contract signed between GTT and Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account at December 31, 2024:



50 shares € 2,813,059.00

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 6,018- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,833- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 131,189 shares for € 17,319,189.33- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 132,039 shares for €

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account at June 30, 2024:



900 shares € 2,696,960.00

