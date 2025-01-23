The 2025 NAMM Show's 'Industry Insights' Takes Center Stage At World's Largest Global Gathering Of The Music Industry

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ANAHEIM, Calif., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NAMM (The National Association of Merchants), the largest global not-for-profit music trade organization, presented at The 2025 NAMM Show its premier "Industry Insights" address from NAMM President and CEO John Mlynczak to thousands of attendees. The NAMM Show is the largest global gathering of the music industry, happening at the Anaheim Center in Anaheim, California, now through Saturday, January 25.

At this keynote NAMM Show event, Mlynczak announced a new slate of resources and initiatives that will strengthen the organization's global membership and set the stage for a successful 2025 for the global music industry.

Announcements at this morning's "Industry Insights" address Included:

Looking Back on NAMM-Commissioned AI Innovation Study

Throughout 2024, NAMM focused on providing Industry Insights reports as a value member service to help support NAMM members. Thanks to a new relationship with Forrester® , a leading global research firm, NAMM commissioned a study to provide members with deep insights into customer experience in the age of AI.

New Annual Impact Report

NAMM has announced the formal launch of its Impact Report . This report provides a comprehensive overview of all the ways NAMM has fulfilled its mission in 2024 - and a look ahead to opportunities in 2025. The Impact Report can be downloaded here .

NAMM NeXT is Returning to Nashville

Coming off the success of last year's inaugural event, NAMM NeXT will return to Nashville from June 30–July 1. This immersive leadership summit gives business and industry leaders deep insight into growth and leadership in a one-of-a-kind curated program. Registration is now officially open and has limited capacity:

The NAMM D.C. Fly-in

For its 19th year, NAMM is proud to lead a delegation of NAMM members back to Washington D.C., from May 5–8, 2025, to advocate for music education and full funding of the federal programs that support music education.

"The NAMM D.C. Fly-in is not only an opportunity to advocate at the federal level; it will also provide training for all delegates in attendance, so they can be leaders at the state level all year round," Mlynczak said.

Members can find more information and sign up now at . Additional highlights at the "Industry Insights" address included:

NAMM's Three Policy Priorities

NAMM serves its members by continuously tracking, engaging and educating on matters of public policy. The three priorities include Music Education Advocacy, Workforce Development, and Business Compliance. More information can be found at namm/policy

The NAMM Foundation's Global Grantmaking Program

The NAMM Foundation has increased its efforts to create more music makers. The foundation has invested $750,000 in the global grantmaking program, a 50-percent increase from the past five years, to support programs that create more music makers across all industry segments. This includes an expanded version of the Consider a Career in Music Initiative to ensure the next generation of talent sees the music industry as a vast and exciting career opportunity. The NAMM Show has also increased scholarship efforts by more than 50 percent to bring 152 collegiate students to Anaheim this year.

NAMM Foundation's Newest Executive Director

In 2024, the NAMM Foundation welcomed new Executive Director Julia Rubio. Under Rubio's leadership since taking the role in July, The NAMM Foundation has expanded programming and donations, with more than $315,000 in contributions to The NAMM Foundation from companies and individuals in the music industry in 2024.

Special Recognition

The NAMM Foundation made its first disbursement from its LA Wildfires Relief Fund during today's event, bestowing $10,000 to Lana Negrete and Outreach Through the Arts. Lana, who is also Mayor of Santa Monica, has served on the NAMM Board of Directors and is owner of Santa Monica Music Center. Mayor Negrete has been on the forefront of the neighboring Palisades fire and will utilize this donation to support music students with continued lessons, instruments replacements and the ability for her community to support music programs lost to the Palisades fire.

"I have witnessed the heartbreaking devastation caused by the Palisades fire firsthand as well as the challenges our community faces on multiple levels," said Lana Negrete, NAMM Board Member, Mayor of Santa Monica and owner of Santa Monica Music Center. "With the support today from The NAMM Foundation, we can begin to provide relief to musicians, students and programs from neighboring communities. This is truly overwhelming, and I am so proud to be an integral part of the NAMM organization."

Industry Leaders United

The powerhouse lineup of onstage guests included Christine Schyvinck , CEO of Shure ; Beth Heidt , CMO of Gibson ; Gabe Dalporto , CEO of Guitar Center ; Eric Matzat , executive director of the Alliance of Independent Music Merchants ; and Dinah Gretsch , executive vice president and CFO of the Savannah, Ga.-based Gretsch Company . At this event, Dinah Gretch was awarded NAMM's highest honor, the Music For Life Award.

The "Industry Insights" address follows yesterday's packed NAMM Global Media Day, where iconic brands spanning music, sound and entertainment technology categories announced breaking news to an exclusive media-only audience.

Upcoming highlights for the show include halls showcasing 1,850 exhibitors representing 4,400 brands and more than 250 educational sessions for NAMM member communities, including: retail, brands, professional audio, music technology, live event production and music education, as well as artists nonprofit and community leaders, content creators, college music business students and more.

Also returning are the much-loved industry award events and concerts, including the Parnelli Awards, TEC Awards, She Rocks Awards, live music on the Yamaha Grand Plaza Stage featuring Jon Batiste and CeCe Winans, as well as other event gatherings and networking opportunities.

Qualified members of the media, as well as individuals in the fields of pro audio, lighting, repair, luthiers and music education, may still register on site.

Learn more at namm.

About NAMM

The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM ) is the not-for-profit association with a mission to strengthen the $19.5 billion music products industry and promote the pleasures and benefits of making music. NAMM is comprised of over 10,000 global member companies and individual professionals representing a global workforce of over 475,000 employees. In addition to The NAMM Show and NAMM's member services, The NAMM Foundation advances active participation in music-making across the lifespan of learning. For more information about NAMM, please visit .

SOURCE NAMM (National Association of Music Merchants)

