Inventhelp Inventor Develops Portable Blind Spot Mirror (LGI-2923)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a professional bus driver who operates a different bus on a daily basis, I do not always have access to a blind spot mirror," said an inventor, from Brooklyn, N.Y., "so I invented the BLINDSIDE TO GO. My portable design ensures a blind spot mirror is always available when needed."

The patent-pending invention provides a portable blind spot mirror for professional drivers who operate different on a regular basis. In doing so, it eliminates the need to operate a bus or tractor-trailer without a blind spot mirror. As a result, it increases safety and convenience. It also helps the user avoid hidden vehicles and objects that might otherwise be overlooked. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for professional drivers, bus drivers, truck drivers, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-LGI-2923, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

