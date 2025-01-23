The Top ITAM Leaders Of 2024 Revealed In Info-Tech Research Group's Emotional Footprint Report: Smarter IT Management Starts Here

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ITAM software automates and supports the set of business practices that typically join financial, contractual, and inventory functions to support lifecycle management and strategic decision-making for the IT environment. Assets include all elements of software and hardware that are found in the organization's infrastructure.

The Net Emotional Footprint (NEF) of each software provider on Info-Tech's report is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings across the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, strategy, and innovation. The NEF is a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment toward the provider and its product from the software user's point of view.

Data from 880 end-user reviews on Info-Tech's SoftwareReviews platform was used to identify the top vendors for the 2024 ITAM Emotional Footprint report. The insights published are valuable for making informed decisions about IT asset management strategies and selecting the right tools to support organizational goals.

The 2024 IT Asset Management Enterprise - Champions are as follows:



IBM Maximo , 88 NEF, ranked high for integrity. BMC Helix Discovery , 85 NEF, ranked high for prioritizing client's interests.

The 2024 IT Asset Management Midmarket - Champions are as follows:



Sassafras AllSight , 98 NEF, ranked high for efficiency.

Asset Panda , 83 NEF, ranked high for being altruistic.

Lansweeper , 94 NEF, ranked high for time-saving efficiency.

NetSupport DNA , 95 NEF, ranked high for client-friendly policies. ServiceNow Asset Management , 85 NEF, ranked high for unique features.

Analyst Insight:

"Choosing the right ITAM software is critical for organizations looking to gain visibility and control over their assets," says Andrew Sharp , research director at Info-Tech Research Group . "ITAM is not just about tracking hardware and software; it's about managing the entire lifecycle of assets, ensuring compliance, reducing risk, and making smarter decisions. The right tools help organizations improve efficiency, cut costs, and better align their IT assets with overall business objectives."

User assessments of software categories on SoftwareReviews provide an accurate and detailed view of the constantly changing market. Info-Tech's reports are informed by the data from users and IT professionals who have intimate experience with the software throughout the procurement, implementation, and maintenance processes.

Read the full report: Top IT Asset Management Vendors 2024

For more information about Info-Tech's SoftwareReviews, the Data Quadrant, or the Emotional Footprint, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews .

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about SoftwareReviews, a division of Info-Tech, for software buying insights and McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services, visit SoftwareReviews and McLean & Company .

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected] .

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech and connect via LinkedIn and X .

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group , a world-class technology research and advisory firm. SoftwareReviews empowers organizations with the best data, insights, and advice to improve the software buying and selling experience.

For buyers, SoftwareReviews' proven software selection methodologies, customer insights, and technology advisors help maximize success with technology decisions. For providers, the firm helps build more effective marketing, product, and sales processes with expert analysts, how-to research, customer-centric marketing content, and comprehensive analysis of the buyer landscape.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group