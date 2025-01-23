Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Invests In ALL4 In Partnership With Management

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Levine Leichtman Capital Partners ("LLCP"), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, announced today that it has acquired ALL4 (the "Company") from JMH Capital Partners in partnership with management. terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2002, ALL4 is a leading provider of regulatory-driven environmental, & safety ("EH&S") consulting services. The Company offers a comprehensive suite of services including air quality, EH&S, digital solutions, and sustainability consulting that address clients' mission-critical needs. ALL4 is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and operates from 12 offices worldwide, with a national office footprint across the U.S. and an international presence in Europe and Latin America.

"We are delighted to partner with ALL4, a market leader in EH&S consulting," said Andrew Schwartz, Partner at LLCP. "ALL4 has built an outstanding reputation with its renowned technical expertise, culture and service mindset, which has helped create a diverse base of loyal clients and resulted in a consistent track record of strong growth. We are excited to work with the management team to build on ALL4's impressive growth trajectory and support the Company through its next chapter."

ALL4 will continue to be led by co-founders Bill Straub and Kevin Hickey, alongside the rest of the existing executive team, who will maintain significant equity ownership in the Company in partnership with LLCP.

"We are thrilled that ALL4 is joining forces with LLCP, a firm that understands our business, appreciates our commitment to our purpose and culture, invests in employee ownership, maintains a management-centric approach, and shares our vision for future growth" said Mr. Straub. "LLCP has valuable capabilities and experience supporting highly-respected, market-leading businesses. With their partnership, we are excited to further scale our business through the execution of organic and M&A growth initiatives while continuing to provide our clients with superior technical service and support, and to expand equity ownership for our employees."

Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel to LLCP on the transaction.

About Levine Leichtman Capital Partners

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC is a middle-market private equity firm with a 40-year track record of investing across various targeted sectors, including Business Services, Franchising & Multi-unit, Education & Training and Engineered Products & Manufacturing. LLCP utilizes a differentiated Structured Private Equity investment strategy, combining debt and equity capital investments in portfolio companies. LLCP believes that by investing in a combination of debt and equity securities, it offers management teams growth capital in a highly tailored, flexible investment structure that can be a more attractive alternative than traditional private equity.

LLCP's global team of dedicated investment professionals is led by 10 partners who have worked at LLCP for an average of 20 years. Since inception, LLCP has managed approximately $15.6 billion of institutional capital across 15 investment funds and has invested in over 100 portfolio companies. LLCP currently manages $10.0 billion of assets and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Miami, London, Stockholm, Amsterdam and Frankfurt.

CONTACT: Isabel Moon | [email protected]

SOURCE Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED