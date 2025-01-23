Volta Insite Partners With Apolo To Elevate Automated Intelligence With Generative AI

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Volta InsiteTM , a leader in predictive maintenance technology, has announced a transformative collaboration with Apolo to enhance its Automated Intelligence capabilities using Generative AI. This partnership aims to revolutionize how businesses monitor and respond to equipment health, boosting operational efficiency and reducing downtime.

Volta Insite's existing AI solution already provides customers with real-time, easy-to-understand notifications derived from electrical readings at their facilities. These insights, powered by models built from extensive domain expertise and proven heuristics, enable businesses to proactively address electrical or equipment issues, minimizing damage and costly downtime.

The collaboration brings Generative AI capabilities into Volta's AI framework, leveraging Apolo's powerful AI platform, which combines high-performance computing (HPC) resources, an enterprise-grade MLOps platform, and expert AI/ML consulting services. These Gen AI-enhanced notifications will adapt to the specific context of individual equipment at customer sites, delivering tailored, human-readable, and actionable insights for optimal operational adjustments. By running on Apolo's platform, Volta Insite is able to process extensive datasets, train advanced machine learning models, and generate these insights faster and more effectively.

"We are thrilled to partner with Apolo to integrate Generative AI into our platform," said Denis Kouroussis, CEO of Volta Insite. "Apolo's combination of HPC power, advanced MLOps tools, and expert consulting has elevated the scalability and relevance of our notifications, ensuring our customers receive precise, actionable insights in real time. It's a major step forward in predictive maintenance."

The integration of Generative AI further enhances Volta Insite's existing offerings by improving operational efficiency and reducing response times. Customers will benefit from faster, more accurate notifications that address the unique challenges of their equipment, enabling smarter decisions and more efficient resource allocation.

Volta Insite's Electrical Signature Analysis solution has already redefined predictive maintenance by providing deep insights into equipment health. Its ability to detect issues ranging from belt degradations in mechanical systems to contactor-type faults and ground faults in electrical distribution systems sets it apart in the industry.

"Partnering with Volta Insite to integrate Generative AI into their groundbreaking predictive maintenance technology is a game-changer," said Bill Kleyman, CEO and Co-Founder of Apolo. "By combining their innovation with Apolo's advanced AI platform, we're setting a new benchmark for data centers, hyperscaler's and critical infrastructure. This collaboration will redefine operational efficiency, reduce downtime, and unlock transformative potential across the industry."

This collaboration underscores Volta Insite's commitment to innovation and delivering value to its customers. By harnessing the potential of Generative AI, Volta Insite is poised to solidify its position as a leader in predictive maintenance solutions.

About Volta InsiteTM

Volta InsiteTM provides cutting-edge predictive maintenance solutions leveraging real-time electrical readings and advanced analytics to help businesses minimize downtime, reduce costs, and optimize operations. For more information, please visit .

About Apolo

Apolo offers a comprehensive AI platform that integrates high-performance computing resources, enterprise-grade MLOps tools, and expert AI/ML consulting services. Its end-to-end solutions empower businesses to unlock the full potential of AI and Generative AI technologies. For more information, please visit

SOURCE Volta Insite

