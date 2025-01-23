Morien Welcomes The Nova Scotia Government’S Support For The Natural Resource Sector

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morien Resources Corp. (" Morien " or the " Company ") (TSX-V:MOX) applauds the Nova Scotia Government's strong support for the province's natural resource as part of its economic development initiatives.

Nova Scotia's Premier Tim Houston sent a letter to his caucus on January 21, 2025, which was later released to the general public, outlining how he intends to govern during his newly elected second term.

The Premier expressed a need to make the province more self-reliant by taking advantage of untapped opportunities in energy, minerals and other sectors.

“The jobs that come with these opportunities are the best solution to poverty. They will change the lives of those who work on these projects and the communities around them.”

“Moving them forward requires a new mindset. We must take the 'no' out of Nova Scotia. Special interests have captured too many parts of our economy and have had an out-sized voice in policy creation. That must end.”

“Outright bans of entire sectors are lazy public policy and we will reverse bans and focus on meaningful, mature discussion. The days of it taking ten years to get projects approved or rejected must end. It is not always“yes,” and it is not always“no,” but we have to stop the“maybes” and decide yes or no.”

“As it becomes more and more obvious that Canada as a country has to do more in the energy and critical minerals sectors, other jurisdictions would long for these opportunities. We are blessed with in-demand resources. The potential to grow our resource economy and create a more sustainable Nova Scotia is remarkable and we must send the message that we can do resource projects and get shovels in the ground.”

The Premier's full letter is available here .

About Morien

Morien is a Nova Scotia based, mining development company created in 2012 to be a vehicle of direct prosperity for Nova Scotians, its largest shareholder group. Led by Nova Scotians, Morien's primary assets are a royalty on the sale of coal from the Donkin Mine in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, and a royalty on the sale of aggregate from the permitted Black Point Project, in Guysborough County, Nova Scotia. Morien's management team exercises ruthless discipline in managing both the assets and liabilities of the Company. The Company's management and its Board of Directors consider shareholder returns to be paramount over corporate size, number or scale of assets and industry recognition. The Company has 51,292,000 issued and outstanding common shares and a fully diluted position of 53,992,000. Further information is available at

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable securities laws. These statements reflect Morien's current expectations of future revenues and business prospects and opportunities and are based on information currently available to Morien. Morien cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, many of which are beyond its control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what Morien currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties described in documents filed by Morien with the Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ () from time to time. Morien cautions that its royalty revenue will be based on production by third party property owners and operators who will be responsible for determining the manner and timing for the properties forming part of Morien's royalty portfolio. These third party owners and operators are also subject to risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted herein including: volatility in financial markets or general economic conditions; capital requirements and the need for additional financing; fluctuations in the rates of exchange for the currencies of Canada and the United States; prices for commodities including coal and aggregate; unanticipated changes in production, mineral reserves and mineral resources, metallurgical recoveries and/or exploration results; changes in regulations and unpredictable political or economic developments; loss of key personnel; labour disputes; and ineffective title to mineral claims or property. There are other business risks and hazards associated with mineral exploration, development and mining. Although Morien believes that the forward-looking information contained herein is based on reasonable assumptions (including assumptions relating to economic, market and political conditions, the Company's working capital requirements and the accuracy of information supplied by the operators of the properties in which the Company has a royalty interest), readers cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with such statements. Morien expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information in this news release, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All dollar values discussed herein are in Canadian dollars. Any financial outlook or future-oriented financial information in this news release, as defined by applicable securities laws, has been approved by management of Morien as of the date of this news release. Such financial outlook or future-oriented financial information is provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such outlook or information should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed in this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please contact:

Dawson Brisco, President & CEO

Phone: (902) 403-3149

...

or

John P.A. Budreski, Executive Chairman

Phone: (416) 930-0914

