Miami Welcomes FRUGA's New Healthy Sparkling Beverage.

"Who doesn't love a refreshing sparkling drink? I know most of us do. Unfortunately, most options are either sugary and unhealthy or lack taste." Said Alan Garcia, Founder of FRUGA. "The entire food and beverage must shift towards healthier and more natural products because our is significantly affected by our diet. At FRUGA, we are committed to offering a line of sparkling fruit drinks made from high-quality, wholesome ingredients that deliver a delicious taste while keeping calories and sugar content low. We are enormously proud to offer a drink that the whole family can enjoy, encouraging other brands to adopt our vision."

FRUGA is transforming the sparkling beverage industry by inviting consumers to join the journey toward better choices and well-being. The soda's popularity is driven by its delicious taste, genuine natural ingredients, associated health benefits, and community involvement,making it a desirable choice for a diverse customer base.

As FRUGA continues to grow, it remains committed to delivering more than just a beverage, it's a lifestyle. By blending innovation with authenticity, FRUGA invites everyone to experience "Real Fruit in Every Sip" and be part of a movement that celebrates health, flavor, and community.

Contact info: Isabella Rossini – Marketing & PR Executive

[email protected]

