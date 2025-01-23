(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT Data Management and Analytics by Technology, Infrastructure, Deployment Model (Cloud vs. Premise), Solutions, Applications and Services in Verticals 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the market for IoT data management and analytics. The report analyzes key challenges and opportunities such as managing IoT data based on ownership, care of custody, and usage rights.

It assesses the opportunity for IoT data as a service and IoT-driven decisions as a service. It includes forecasts by technology, infrastructure, applications and services for both static and real-time data from 2025 through 2030.

The report also evaluates substantial market opportunities involving IoT data collection, storage, analytics and visualization. It identifies how real-time, streaming data IoT business data becomes highly valuable when it can be put into context and processes as it will facilitate completely new product and service offerings.

The Internet of Things and the IoT Data Market

The Internet of Things (IoT) is much more than the sum of its parts. Powered by IoT technology market solutions, IoT applications rely upon an ecosystem of hardware, software, and services. IoT systems are envisioned to evolve in a way they become more like the human nervous system with interconnecting pathways that provide vital data for decision making.

Unlike humans, however, IoT intelligence may be engineered to be present and active at various portions of a given network or system. Accordingly, design and implementation decisions involving edge computing, AI, and cognition are very important for the long-term success of IoT. A growing area of opportunity resides in the convergence of cloud computing, mobile edge computing, cognitive networking, data analytics, and embedded AI algorithms.

AI coupled with advanced big data analytics provides the ability to make raw data meaningful and useful as information for decision-making purposes. The use of AI for decision making in IoT and data analytics will be crucial for efficient and effective decision making, especially in streaming data and real-time analytics associated with edge computing networks.

Real-time data is a key value proposition for all use cases, segments, and solutions. The ability to capture streaming data, determine valuable attributes, and make decisions in real-time will add an entirely new dimension to service logic. In many cases, the data itself, and actionable information will be the service.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 IoT Data Management and Analytics Market Overview

2.1 IoT Data Management and Analytics Market Ecosystem

2.2 Overall IoT Data Management and Analytics Market Opportunity

2.3 Regional IoT Data Management and Analytics Market Outlook

3 Introduction to IoT Data Management and Analytics

3.1 IoT Data in the Emerging Data Economy

3.2 Unique IoT Data Management Requirements

3.3 IoT Data Management Operations

3.3.1 Basic Data Implementation and Operational Challenges

3.3.2 Data Management and Processing Raw Data

3.3.3 Centralized Storage and Decentralized Processing

3.3.4 Accessing and Exchanging IoT Data via APIs

3.3.5 Data Security and Personal Information Privacy

3.4 Monetizing IoT Data and Analytics

3.4.1 IoT Data vs. IoT Data Analytics

3.4.2 Key IoT Data Management Monetization Issues

3.4.3 Direct vs. Indirect Monetization

3.4.4 Internal vs. External Enterprise IoT Data Monetization

3.4.5 Public Data Monetization

3.4.6 Hybrid IoT Monetization

3.4.7 IoT Data Management and Analytics Monetization

3.5 IoT Data Operational Requirements

3.6 Market Outlook for IoT Data Analytics

3.6.1 IoT Data Management is a Ubiquitous Opportunity across Enterprise

3.6.2 IoT Data becomes a Big Revenue Opportunity

3.6.3 Organizations increasing Adopt Predictive Analytics with IoT Data

3.6.4 Real-time Streaming IoT Data Analytics becoming a Substantial Business Opportunity

3.6.5 Intelligent Strategy and Smart Investment in IoT Data Analytics

3.6.6 IoT Data to Produce Substantial Operational Savings and Generate New Business

3.6.7 Tools Designed Specifically for IoT Data Management and Analytics

3.6.8 IoT Data Management and Analytics Roadmap

4 IoT Data Management and Analytics Market Dynamics

6 Technologies Enabling IoT Data

6.1 Current Challenges with IoT Data Solutions

6.1.1 Enhanced Tools Needed for Machine Generated Data in IoT

6.1.2 Advantages and Limitations of Hadoop in IoT Data

6.2 Technologies Specially Developed for IoT Data

6.2.1 Emerging Unified Logging Layer Approach

6.2.2 Data Formatting for IoT Devices

6.2.3 Leading IoT Protocols



OASIS MQTT Ver. 3.1.1 Emerging as Fundamental Enabler for IoT Applications

XMPP Increases its Suitability for IoT

AMQP Provides Rich Capabilities for Distributed Systems DDS enables IoT Network Interoperability

6.2.4 Analytics Platforms and Cloud based Data Storage for IoT Data

7 Vendor Analysis

7.1 Key Vendor Trends in IoT Data

7.2 Large Companies to Lead through M&A and Partnerships

7.2.1 Early Beneficiaries: Established Companies in Analytics and Cloud Services

7.2.2 Flexible and Scalable Revenue Model Will Be Most Successful

7.3 Select Company Analysis

8 IoT Data Management and Analytics Market Benefits, Capabilities, and Case Studies

8.1 IoT Data Analytics Solutions Benefits

8.2 Key Capabilities for Data Management in IoT

8.3 IoT Data Analytics Case Studies

8.3.1 AWS IoT Case Study

8.3.2 Predictive Analytics for Supply Chain Management

8.3.3 American Instrumentation implements Azure-based IoT Solution

8.3.4 IoT-Commercial Real Estate Management

9 Conclusions and Recommendations

10 Global IoT Data Management Platforms and Tools Market Analysis and Forecasts 2025-2030

10.1 Overall IoT Data Management Platforms and Tools Market Considerations and Outlook

10.2 Market Outlook and Forecasts for IoT Data Management Platforms and Tools 2025-2030

10.2.1 IoT Data Management Platforms and Tools Markets by Region 2025-2030

10.2.2 IoT Data Analytics Service Opportunities

10.2.3 IoT Data Management Products 2025-2030

10.2.4 Cloud vs. On-Premise IoT Data Platform Deployment 2025-2030

10.2.5 IoT Data Streaming Analytics Solutions Markets 2025-2030

10.2.6 Global IoT Data Management Solutions Market by Industry Sector 2025-2030

10.2.7 IoT Data as a Service 2025-2030

10.3 IoT Data Infrastructure ROI Assessment

10.3.1 Factors Determining ROI for IoT

10.3.2 ROI for IoT Investments by Industrial Sector

