MANCHESTER CITY ANNOUNCES GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP WITH VERITRAN

Manchester City has today announced a new multi-year global partnership with Veritran, a leading global company

Veritran solutions will enhance the Club's existing infrastructure to streamline processes and transactions for fans

MIAMI, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Manchester City has today announced a new multi-year partnership with Veritran, a leading global technology company dedicated to transforming the digital experiences of millions of people around the world.

As the Club's Official Fan Identity Partner, Veritran's technology will integrate with the Club's existing infrastructure, enhancing processes and transactions for fans across key areas such as registration, memberships, and ticketing, ensuring a smoother fan experience.

Over 50 million people utilise Veritran's technology and solutions to improve digital experiences across Latin America, the United States and Europe. This partnership with Manchester City marks an exciting step in bringing the organisation's commitment to innovation and seamless digital services into the sports sector.

Kaitlyn Beale, Vice President, Global Partnership Sales, City Football Group, said: "As a club, we strive to be at the forefront of cutting-edge technology and innovation in order to further enhance our solutions-based infrastructure and help us continually improve our processes for fans".

"We are excited by Veritran's products and solutions and we look forward to working with them to implement this technology over the next few years."

Marcelo Fondacaro, Chief Commercial Officer at Veritran claimed: "At Veritran, our mission has always been to simplify and elevate digital processes. Becoming a partner of Manchester City, a club that shares our passion for innovation and excellence, allows us to bring that expertise to the sports world".

"This collaboration represents a groundbreaking achievement for Veritran, as we proudly become one of the first LATAM tech companies to partner with Manchester City. With Veritran's proven expertise and the Club's commitment to excellence, this partnership will further enhance Manchester City's technology infrastructure, creating smoother, more connected, and more enjoyable interactions for fans worldwide."

About Manchester City Football Club:

Manchester City FC was initially founded in 1880 as St Mark's West Gorton and officially became Manchester City FC in 1894. Situated on the wider Etihad Campus, the Club's footprint includes the 53,500 capacity Etihad Stadium, the 7,000 capacity Joie Stadium and City Football Academy, a state-of-the-art performance, training and youth development facility home to the Club's men's, women's and academy teams.

Ranked as the Most Valuable Football Club Brand in the Premier League by Brand Finance, Manchester City FC is currently developing a best-in-class fan experience and year-round entertainment and leisure destination at the Etihad Campus. The Club is committed to operating in a sustainable and socially responsible manner and ensures that equality, diversity and inclusion is embedded into its decision-making processes, culture and practices.

For more information, please visit

About Veritran:

We are a global tech company devoted to simplifying banking experiences. Through our business solutions, we inspire financial institutions to take digitalization to the next level. We are proud to be a key strategic partner for renowned clients across Latin America, North America, and Europe helping them become the banks their customers prefer. By creating innovative customer-focused products, we empower over 50 million people to run their financial world.

For more information, please visit: veritran

