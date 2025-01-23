(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, "the Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Size and Forecast 2022 - 2028, Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Sensor Type (Image Sensor, LiDAR, Ultrasonic Sensor, Infrared Sensor, and Others), Type (Adaptive Control, Blind Spot Detection System, Park Assistance, Lane Departure Warning System, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Autonomous Emergency Braking, and Others), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle) and Geography".

The global advanced driver assistance systems market is set for explosive growth, with projections indicating a surge to $183.81 billion by 2028. This remarkable expansion, driven by growing demand for safety & driving comfort features and rising adoption of integrated radar & camera systems.

For More Information and To Stay Updated on The Latest Developments in The Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market, Download The Sample Pages:

The Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market comprises a vast array of sensors and technologies that are expected to register strength during the coming years. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities.

Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market Growth: The Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market was valued at US$ 47.24 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 183.81 billion by 2028; it is expected to register a CAGR of 25.4% during 2022–2028 . The Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market is observing substantial growth and is expected to maintain its upward trajectory in the foreseeable future. This growth can be accredited to numerous factors. One of the prime factors is the rising adoption of autonomous vehicles. The introduction of self-driving vehicles is predicted to transform commuting. With features such as lane monitoring, emergency braking, and stability control, ADAS technologies have considerably decreased driving complexity. Autonomous cars use modern technologies and systems to acquire data, including LiDAR, radar, ultrasonic sensors, and high-definition cameras. An onboard smart autonomous driving system analyzes this data to operate the car safely. OEMs will include more cruise control capabilities and enhanced safety systems in semiautonomous vehicles as the focus on autonomous driving systems increases. Further, the growing emphasis on connected car technologies is also one of the prime factors boosting the growth of the ADAS market across the globe.

For Detailed Market Insights, Visit:

Growing Demand for Safety and Driving Comfort Features: ADAS technology based on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGA)/state of charge (SoC) and automotive sensors can be integrated with advanced systems in the automotive industry, such as vision/camera to increase situational awareness and control, making driving easier and safer. A car is the largest and most often utilized connected system among the customer base. The ADAS market is anticipated to benefit from increased awareness of car safety ratings and lower component prices owing to the widespread use of cameras and radars. Major automakers are using ADAS systems to attain greater safety ratings and attract more customers. Navigational alerts, such as automated lighting, adaptive cruise control, and pedestrian accident avoidance mitigation (PCAM), notify drivers of possible threats, such as cars in blind areas and lane departures. As a result, top automakers either standardize safety systems across models or offer them as options. The demand for components such as cameras, radar sensors, ultrasonic sensors, and LiDAR will increase due to the rising penetration of advanced driver assistance systems during the forecasted period.

Rising Adoption of Integrated Radar and Camera Systems: The incorporation of different sensors into automobiles is fueled by the rise of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD) solutions. Radars, cameras, and ultrasonic sensors have become industry standards, responding to the need for road safety improvements.

Stay Updated on The Latest Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market Trends:

The growth in EV sales is one of the prime factors boosting the need for automotive advanced driver assistance systems is also increasing in automobiles. Additionally, the continuous production of commercial vehicles across the globe is also fueling the need for automotive advanced driver assistance systems significantly, which is supporting the development of the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market across the globe. The US, China, and Germany, among others, are some of the major countries contributing to the growth of the ADAS market.

Geographical Insights: In 2022, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and North America. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Need A Diverse Region or Sector? Customize Research to Suit Your Requirement :



Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market Segmentation, Applications, Geographical Insights:



Based on sensor type, the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems market is divided into Image Sensor, LiDAR, Radar Sensor, Ultrasonic Sensor, and Infrared Sensor. The ultrasonic sensor segment held a larger share of the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market in 2022.

Based on technology type, the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems market is segmented into Adaptive Front Light, Blind Spot Detection, Electronic Brake Assist, Drowsiness-Monitoring System, Lane Departure Warning, Head-up Display, Night Vision System, Park Assist, E-Call Telematics, Tire Pressure-Monitoring System, and Others. The blind spot detection segment held the largest Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market share in 2022. Based on vehicle type, the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems market is segmented into Passenger Car, LCV, and HCV. The passenger car segment held the largest Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market share in 2022.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:



Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Denso Corporation

Aptiv PLC

Valeo SA

Magna International Inc.

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Autoliv Inc. Gentex Corporation

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market Recent Developments and Innovations:



"Tata Technologies partners with Telechips to develop ADAS solutions."

"Toyota, Aurora, and Continental Join Growing List of NVIDIA Partners Rolling Out Next-Generation Highly Automated and Autonomous Vehicle Fleets." "ZF introduces Smart Camera 6 for Automated Driving and ADAS systems."

" Don't Delay, Purchase Today! – [Free 10% Customization, Free Post-Sale Assistance, PDF Deliverable]" - Purchase Premium Copy of Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market Size and Growth Report (2022-2028) at:

Conclusion:

Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are becoming more widely accessible in new automobiles. Human errors are responsible for nearly all car accidents, which may be avoided using ADAS. The goal of ADAS is to reduce the incidence of automobile accidents and the severity of those that cannot be prevented, therefore preventing fatalities and injuries. Forward-collision warning (FCW) and automated emergency braking (AEB), for example, are meant to deliver alerts and/or features that aid the driver with the driving job. These ADAS features are intended to improve driving safety and/or convenience.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders-including important information on component providers, system technology integrators, and system manufacturers-with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

Related Report Titles:



Driver Assisting System Market Size and Forecasts (2021 - 2031), Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis

Driver Management Solution Market Size and Forecasts (2021 - 2031), Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis

Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Vehicles Market Overview, Growth, Opportunities and Development 2031 Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) Software Market Size and Forecasts (2021 - 2031), Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release:

Logo:

SOURCE The Insight Partners

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED