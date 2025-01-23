Invitation To Telenor Group’S Results For The Fourth Quarter 2024
Date
1/23/2025 11:16:41 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Join us for Telenor Group's results for the fourth quarter 2024
When: Thursday 6 February, 0900 CET / 0800 UKT .
To view the webcast, without participating in the live Q&A, please visit:
or visit Telenor.com/investors
The presentation will be available via Webcast only.
For media:
A separate press meeting will be held at 10.30 CET at Telenor HUB,
Snarøyveien 30, Fornebu. The media session will be held in Norwegian.
To RSVP, please email: ...
