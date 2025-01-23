Stratus Networks Appoints Mark A. Dickey As Chief Revenue Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Industry Veteran to Drive Strategic Growth and Leadership

- Darren Feder, CEOPEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Stratus Networks , a leading provider of business communications networks and communication solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark A. Dickey as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Mark will oversee and execute Stratus' sales, go-to-market, and customer engagement strategies to accelerate growth while reinforcing Stratus' commitment to unmatched connectivity and customer satisfaction.Mark brings over 25 years of expertise in telecommunications, networking, and IT. His career is marked by success in leading high-performing teams across public and private enterprises as well as entrepreneurial start-ups. Known for his ability to drive exponential growth and market share, Mark's deep understanding of fiber-based products and customer-centric strategies makes him uniquely qualified for this role. Before joining Stratus, Mark served as Chief Revenue Officer at Nitel, where he was instrumental in scaling the organization and achieving significant success. Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership roles at companies such as Oracle, Universal Access and TCG, delivering impactful outcomes and advancing organizational goals.“Today's businesses demand cohesive, scalable, secure, and reliable solutions from their internet, data, cloud, and voice providers. Stratus is already leading in connectivity, cloud, and communication solutions, and I look forward to helping the team deliver even more value to our customers,” said Mark Dickey, CRO, Stratus Networks.“I'm thrilled to be on board and look forward to deepening Stratus' customer relationships and expanding our market reach.”“With his vast sales and marketing experience and proven track record in our industry, Mark is the ideal leader to help us continue to drive our growth and strengthen our market position,” said Darren Feder, CEO, Stratus Networks.“We are excited to welcome Mark to the team.”This strategic addition to the Stratus leadership team highlights Stratus' commitment to growth and its position as a trusted leader in top-tier telecommunications solutions.About Stratus NetworksFor more than 25 years, Stratus Networks has been serving businesses of all sizes by building and operating superior fiber optic networks and the business communications services on those networks. Specializing in internet, data, voice, and cloud solutions, Stratus' technology platform and service model ensure the right technology solutions matched with a top-notch customer experience. For more information, please visit stratusnet . For media inquiries, please contact ....

Jamey Heinze

Stratus Networks

+1 309-222-2093

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.