Fans in New Orleans for The Big Game can bowl a perfect game with Puka and fellow to support community leagues nationwide

ARLINGTON, Texas, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Super Bowl LIX rolls into New Orleans, football and enthusiasts can now buy tickets to attend the Super Bowl Bowling Classic sponsored by PEPSI®. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver and NFL Rookie record holder for receiving yards in a single season, will host the event alongside fellow NFL players and NFL Legends who will go lane-to-lane to meet and bowl with fans. All proceeds will be donated to the NFL Foundation , a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the lives of young players at all levels in communities across the country.

"It's been a wild two years with the Rams, and I'm honored to take a quick break for an impactful cause-supporting the next gen of football players-with Go Bowling and Pepsi," said Puka Nacua. "Bowling is a hidden talent of mine, so I'm eager to meet fans and show them what I got at the Super Bowl Bowling Classic."

"We're proud to bring back the Bowling Classic for the second Super Bowl in a row to unite fans with their favorite players and with an ice-cold, refreshing Pepsi Zero Sugar at the alley," said Frank DeSocio, Executive Director of the Bowling Proprietors' Association of America (BPAA), co-managers of GoBowling. "All are welcome to sign up for this dream opportunity that unites two beloved American sports during the most electric time of NFL season."

The Super Bowl Bowling Classic will be held on Friday, February 7 at Bowlero Kenner (3640 Williams Blvd, Kenner, LA 70065) with registration starting at 11:00 AM and the first bowl at 12:00 PM local time. The entry fee is $350 per bowler with proceeds benefiting the NFL Foundation. Each participant will receive a commemorative Super Bowl LIX bowling ball, pin and jersey along with a buffet meal and beverages including Pepsi-Cola® soft drinks, beer or wine. Bowlers can bring a guest for a $100 donation which includes the buffet and beverages. To register, visit PepsiBowlingClassic .

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $91 billion in net revenue in 2023, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit , and follow @PepsiCo on X (Twitter) , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

About GoBowling

GoBowling is the destination for bowling fans and enthusiasts seeking news and information about one of America's favorite pastimes and the nation's number one participatory sport. With more than 67 million people taking to the lanes every year, GoBowling is a one-stop location where people of all ages can go to satisfy their love of bowling. Consumers turn to GoBowling every day to find bowling fun – discovering new bowling centers, tips and techniques to use on the lanes, entertaining bowling news and great deals at more than 1,700+ family-friendly bowling centers across the country.

About BPAA

Founded in 1932, the mission of Bowling Proprietors' Association of America (BPAA) is to enhance the profitability of all of its members. Headquartered in Arlington, Texas at the International Bowling Campus, the BPAA provides its over 3,400 member centers with group purchasing programs, business and educational seminars, legislative representation and proactively promotes the association and bowling industry. For additional information please visit or call 1-800-343-1329.

About the NFL Foundation

The National Football League Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of those touched by the game of football – from players at all levels to communities across the country. The NFL Foundation and its members, the 32 NFL clubs, support the health, safety and wellness of athletes, youth football, and the communities that support our game. Celebrating 50 years, the NFL Foundation has become one of the leading philanthropic entities in America, contributing to NFL team communities, national and international disaster relief efforts, and societal issues. The league is utilizing this anniversary to amplify the impact of NFL Philanthropy and the progress made by our nonprofit entities. For more information on the NFL Foundation, visit: .

