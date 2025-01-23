(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New provides targeted restaurant resources for those seeking to invest in or expand restaurant franchises and new expanded content and listing capabilities for franchisors

CLEVELAND, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QSR® today announced the launch of RFO Restaurant Franchising Opportunities (franchisewithqsr ) that empowers entrepreneurs with seamless access to detailed, restaurant-focused franchise information, simplifying the journey to discover and invest in the perfect quick-service and full-service restaurant opportunities.

With the growing demand for reliable and transparent franchise information, Restaurant Franchising Opportunities (RFO) provides a one-stop solution for individuals looking to own or invest in restaurant franchises, as well as for existing franchisees and franchisors who want to expand their networks. The website offers a user-friendly experience with a robust search function, detailed franchise profiles, and essential tools to help users make informed decisions. The new directory site is an extension of the robust franchising audience and content of QSR and FSR magazines.

Key Features of Restaurant Franchising Opportunities include:



Franchisee Audience and Resources : QSR and FSR provide extensive content, tools, and insight into the franchising markets for an existing audience of engaged operators and potential franchisees.



Extensive Franchise Directory : A wide range of restaurant franchises, from fast casual to fine dining, are listed with comprehensive details about each brand's history, investment requirements, and growth potential.

Search and Filter Options : Users can search for franchise opportunities based on criteria such as location and budget, making it easier to find the perfect fit.

"We're excited to launch Restaurant Franchising Opportunities, a platform that helps simplify the world of restaurant franchising," said Scott McCafferty, founder and CEO of WTWH Media. "We understand that providing targeted restaurant franchise information is essential to both franchisees and thus provides the highest quality lead for the franchisor".

As the restaurant franchising landscape continues to grow, WTWH and Restaurant Franchising Opportunities are poised to become an invaluable resource for both aspiring franchisees and franchisors looking to expand their portfolios.

About WTWH Media

WTWH Media is an award-winning, digital-first B2B media and marketing company that connects brand marketers with targeted, hard-to-reach audiences of executives and industry practitioners. The company serves three core industry verticals including Engineering, Healthcare and Life Sciences, and Foodservice, Retail, and Hospitality.

For more information, visit:

Restaurant Franchising Opportunities

SOURCE WTWH Media

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED