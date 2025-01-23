Inventhelp Inventors Develop New Beach Towel Clip (JMT-371)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there should be a simple accessory for securing a beach towel around the waist," said one of two inventors, from Dowagiac, Mich., "so we invented the BEACH TOWEL CLIP. Our design would be comfortable to wear, and it would prevent a towel from falling away from the body."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to secure a beach towel around the user's waist. In doing so, it prevents the towel from falling. It also eliminates the need to hold the towel. As a result, it increases comfort and convenience. The invention features a practical and lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for beach and pool goers, travelers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-JMT-371, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

