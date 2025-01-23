Beaman Home Receives Generous Donation For Security Upgrades From Phoenix Investors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WARSAW, Ind., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Beaman Home, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing safety and support to of domestic violence, is pleased to announce a generous donation from Milwaukee-based commercial firm Phoenix Investors for crucial security upgrades. This donation will enhance the safety of the organization's facilities, ensuring a more secure environment for individuals and families seeking refuge and assistance.

The Beaman Home would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to State Representative Craig Snow for his instrumental role in facilitating this donation. Representative Snow's support in referring The Beaman Home to Phoenix Investors as a worthy cause has made this contribution possible. His commitment to local organizations and the well-being of the community is truly appreciated. "I offer my sincere thanks to Phoenix Investors for supporting The Beaman Home and their tireless efforts to make our community a better, safer place to live," said Representative Snow of the donation.

"The safety of those we serve is always our top priority," said April Slone, Executive Director of The Beaman Home. "This donation will directly impact our ability to provide a secure, supportive space for individuals fleeing dangerous situations. We are deeply grateful to Phoenix Investors for their generosity and to Representative Craig Snow for his continued advocacy on behalf of those in need."

Phoenix Investors, a respected organization committed to making a positive impact in the communities it serves, has long been a supporter of initiatives that improve the quality of life for individuals in vulnerable situations. Their donation will fund key upgrades to the facility's security infrastructure, including updating a secure door designed for protection, replacing five cameras to ensure confidentiality and safety for victims and staff, and upgrading access controls throughout the facility.

"We at Phoenix Investors are committed to supporting organizations like The Beaman Home," said Phoenix Investors Founder & Chairman Frank P. Crivello. "I offer my thanks to Representative Craig Snow for introducing us; we are happy to help The Beaman Home's dedicated team as they continue on such a noble mission." The Beaman Home relies on the generosity of local businesses, individuals, the community, and community leaders to fulfill its mission of providing comprehensive services for victims of domestic violence. This donation will play a pivotal role in ensuring that those who turn to The Beaman Home for help can do so in a safe and supportive environment.

About The Beaman Home

The Beaman Home is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing shelter, advocacy, and support services for individuals and families impacted by domestic violence. Through emergency shelter, legal advocacy, and a wide range of resources, The Beaman Home works to help victims break free from the cycle of violence and rebuild their lives.

About Phoenix Investors

Phoenix Investors is the leading expert in the acquisition, renovation, and releasing of former manufacturing facilities in the United States. The revitalization of facilities throughout the continental United States leads to positively transforming communities and restarting the economic engine in the communities we serve. Phoenix's affiliate companies hold equity interests in a portfolio of industrial properties totaling approximately 78 million square feet spanning 27 states, delivering corporations with a cost-effective national footprint to dynamically supply creative solutions to meet their leasing needs.

