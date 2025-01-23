Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Stepladder Accessory (ITM-278)
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient way to access items atop a stepladder while working," said an inventor, from New Castle, Del., "so I invented the STEP LADDER PLATTER. My design eliminates the hassle of needing to go up and down a stepladder for additional tools or supplies."
The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to keep supplies and tools readily accessible atop a stepladder. In doing so, it eliminates the need to repeatedly climb up and down the stepladder to retrieve items. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also increases safety and convenience. The invention features a practical and sturdy design that is easy to use so it is ideal for trade workers, contractors, painters, homeowners, etc. The invention is removable and reversable and able to be used when the stepladder is fully open or collapsed against a wall. A prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.
The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-ITM-278, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Ste. 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
