Coors Light Wants You To Chill Roll Your Face With Its Can

Introducing the Coors Light Chill Face Roller – a new, one-of-a-kind face tool that combines the popular beauty trend of face rolling with the unmistakable chill of a Coors Light. The secret? When the mountains turn blue, roll a can of Coors Light on your face. Seriously.

By simply inserting a 12-ounce can of Coors Light securely into the holster, the Chill Roller transforms into a bespoke facial tool that ensures the ultimate chilled facial experience powered by mountain-cold refreshment.

Here's how to chill your Case of the Mondays with the Chill Roller:

Step 1: Simply insert a 12-ounce can of Coors Light into the Chill Roller.

Step 2: Apply Chill Roller directly to face in a rolling motion.

Step 3: Take a deep breath and say, "I don't have a case of the Mondays."

Step 4: If you don't believe yourself, repeat steps 1-3 until you do.

Your Monday may never look better. And neither will you.

"At Coors Light, we've always believed in delivering refreshment and chill to our fans in unexpected ways," said Marcelo Pascoa, Vice President of Marketing at Coors Light. "With the Coors Light Chill Roller, we're taking that mission to the next level by bringing the mountain cold of Coors Light directly to your daily routine. Why not chill your face while you chill your Case of the Mondays?"

Face rollers may offer multiple skincare benefits, including improved circulation, reduced puffiness, boosted mood and stimulated collagen. Although the Coors Light Chill Roller guarantees none of those things, it is designed to make your face cold and chill out even the worst Case of the Mondays.

This isn't the first time Coors is taking on a Case of the Mondays. Earlier this month, Coors Light had its own Case of the Mondays, when the brand released a series of ads that mistakenly spelled "refreshment" as "refreshment." Coors Light also created limited-time Mondays Light-branded packaging for its 12-packs.

Fans can purchase them at retailers nationwide and enter for a chance to win a case of limited-time packaging** on us**, right in time for the Monday after the Big Game. For more information on Mondays Light and sweepstakes details, visit CoorsLight/Mondays and @CoorsLight on Instagram .

In addition to Mondays Light 12-packs, the brand today is launching limited-time Case of the Mondays merchandise, including shirts, matching sweat sets, hats, and more-so you can drink chill and wear it too.

Coors Light is returning to the Big Game for the third year in a row with a 30-second spot. This year's spot will be developed by Mischief @No Fixed Address. Additional campaign details will be revealed in the days leading up to the game.

The Coors Light Face Roller, along with limited-time Case of the Mondays merchandise, will be available for a limited time exclusively on href="" rel="nofollow" CoorsLigh starting January 27 at noon ET. For more information on Mondays Light, visit CoorsLight/Mondays and @CoorsLight on Instagram .

*Conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Coors Light. Survey methodology: Talker Research surveyed 3,000 respondents 21 and older who will watch the 2025 Big Game (1,500 Americans + 750 English-speaking Canadians + 750 French-speaking Canadians); the survey was commissioned by Coors Light and administered and conducted online by Talker Research between Dec. 16 and Dec. 31, 2024.

** NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Promotion starts on 2/9/25 after Coors Light ad airs on/about 7:30 PM ET and ends on 2/10/25 at 2:59 AM ET. Open only to legal residents of 50 U.S. (D.C.) who are 21 years or older. Click Here for Official Rules, including how to enter, free method of entry, odds, prize details, and restrictions. Void where prohibited. Case of the Mondays awarded as a $14 payment.

