Myopia And Presbyopia Research Report 2025: Market Anticipated To Surge To $32.74 Billion By 2030, Fueled By Technological Innovations, Demographic Shifts And Vision Health Awareness


1/23/2025 10:32:03 AM

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Myopia And Presbyopia Treatment Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The myopia and presbyopia treatment market is projected to experience significant growth in the coming decade. Advancements in treatment technologies and the rising aging population are key drivers in this market expansion.

The market has witnessed considerable technological advancements in recent years. Innovations range from low-dose atropine eye drops for slowing myopia progression in children, to cutting-edge surgical methods like Laser-assisted in situ keratomileusis (LASIK). Additionally, telemedicine and digital diagnostic tools are revolutionizing patient care by enabling remote assessments and more precise treatments.

Demographic Shifts and Vision Health Awareness

The global demographic trend toward an aging population is significantly impacting the myopia and presbyopia treatment market. With an expected increase in the elderly population, the demand for presbyopia correction is set to rise. Public health initiatives continue to stress the importance of regular eye examinations, leading to early diagnosis and intervention, thereby contributing to market expansion.

Regional Market Insights

North America remains at the forefront of the myopia and presbyopia treatment market due to its well-established healthcare infrastructure and high rate of healthcare spending. Research and development activities in this region are robust, fostering a climate of innovation and technological advancement in vision care.

Leading Companies in the Myopia and Presbyopia Treatment Market

Key players in the market include Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, NIDEK CO., LTD., Johnson & Johnson Vision, EssilorLuxottica, ZEISS Group, Alcon Vision LLC, Bausch + Lomb Corporation, Haag-Streit UK, and Topcon Corporation. These companies are instrumental in driving growth through continuous innovations and comprehensive treatment solutions catering to the diverse needs of the patient population.

The ongoing developments in the myopia and presbyopia treatment market reflect a commitment to enhancing visual health worldwide and addressing the varying needs of an aging global population. The market's sustained growth indicates a dynamic and responsive industry with potential for further expansion and innovation.
Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 180
Forecast Period 2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $20.27 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $32.74 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2%
Regions Covered Global


Companies Featured

  • Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG
  • NIDEK CO., LTD.
  • Johnson & Johnson Vision
  • EssilorLuxottica.
  • ZEISS Group
  • Alcon Vision LLC
  • Bausch + Lomb Corporation
  • Haag-Streit UK
  • Topcon Corporation

