Exos Small Business Lending Announces New Brand As Port 51 Lending

MassMutual becomes majority owner of the company

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Exos Small Business Lending, one of the top five non-bank Small Business Administration (SBA) lenders, announced today that it will now do business as 51 Lending (Port 51). The rebrand follows the recent purchase of majority ownership of Port 51 by MassMutual . Building on the success of the existing management team and leveraging MassMutual's expertise and resources, Port 51 will continue to focus on helping small business owners across the United States.

In conjunction with its rebranding, Port 51 has launched a new website, consistent with its new brand identity. The site, which can be accessed at , highlights Port 51's breadth of capabilities and commitment to its clients to provide a streamlined, tailored experience so they can pursue their dreams. Port 51 offers deep expertise in SBA 7(a) loans, combining nationwide reach with a flexible credit philosophy to support the unique needs of small businesses. Additionally, the company delivers efficiency and exceptional value to its clients with competitive rates, attractive loan terms and structuring, and an in-house legal team to minimize costs.

"Small business owners are the backbone of our economy – driving innovation, creating jobs, and building communities," said Brian Herr, Chief Executive Officer of Port 51 Lending. "Our new identity reflects our continued commitment to provide small businesses with a seamless, specialized lending experience and aligns with MassMutual's long-term approach."

John Moshier, President of Port 51 and Chairman of the National Association of Government Guaranteed Lenders, added, "This is an exciting time for the company as we embark on this next chapter. We look forward to continuing to serve our clients, providing the same exceptional support to help them grow and expand their businesses."

Under the ownership of a larger, well-established financial services organization, Port 51 will be well-positioned to operate as a leading Small Business Lending Company (SBLC). The robust platform will help make Port 51 a top choice for small businesses seeking reliable access to capital and high-quality solutions.

"We look forward to helping Port 51 grow into a leading non-bank SBA lender that provides small and underserved businesses with access to the capital and services they need to succeed," said Nat Barker, Head of Fixed Income Portfolio Management at MassMutual. "This transaction represents a unique investment opportunity within MassMutual's broad portfolio to help us deliver on our long-term commitments to our policyowners and customers. Additionally, it aligns with our vision to provide financial well-being for all Americans."

Port 51 is committed to offering continuity and elevated service as they transition to their new name and ownership. The company will continue to operate independently and provide the same level of exemplary service that its small business clients have come to expect.

About Port 51 Lending

Port 51 Lending, a non-bank SBA-licensed 7(a) SBLCs and one of the five largest non-bank SBA Preferred Lenders, combines the expertise of a highly experienced group of lending professionals and an in-house legal team to deliver certainty in every transaction. Port 51 offers loan solutions that are tailored to meet the unique needs of each borrower and its common-sense approach to underwriting ensures a smooth process from start to finish. With a commitment to efficiency and transparency, Port 51 provides a seamless lending experience clients can count on.

About MassMutual (Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company)

MassMutual is a leading mutual life insurance company that is run for the benefit of its members and participating policyowners. Founded in 1851, the company has been continually guided by one consistent purpose: we help people secure their future and protect the ones they love. With a focus on delivering long-term value, MassMutual offers a wide range of protection, accumulation, wealth management and retirement products and services. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Port 51 Lending: Brittany Lyons, [email protected] , (866) 446-6486 x577

MassMutual : Chelsea Haraty, [email protected] , (413) 426-2008

