HYCU® Earns Spot On CRN’S Cloud 100 List For 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ability to Protect SaaS Apps and Cloud Services Data As Well As Providing Comprehensive View of Data Across Public and Private Clouds and Traditional Apps and Databases Highlight Latest Recognition

Boston, Massachusetts, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a leader for modern data protection for on-prem, cloud services, and SaaS, and one of the fastest growing companies in the industry, today announced that it has been recognized on the 2025 Cloud 100 list by CRN ® , a brand of The Company and one of The 20 Coolest Cloud Storage Companies Of The 2025 Cloud 100 . This prestigious CRN list spotlights 100 leading channel-focused cloud companies across five key categories: cloud infrastructure, management, security, software, and storage.

CRN Cloud 100 companies demonstrate dedication to supporting channel partners and advancing innovation in cloud-based products and services. The list is the trusted resource for solution providers exploring cloud technology vendors that are well positioned to help them build cloud portfolios that drive their success.

“Our partners and their customers continue to leverage the latest cloud platforms, services, and technologies. If this past year has taught us anything, it's that no matter how much time, energy and effort you place on protecting your data, simple human error like the Crowdstrike outage can be as devastating as malicious ransomware attacks,” said Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO, HYCU, Inc.“It's incumbent that our partners have the right cloud-native backup and recovery solutions to restore business operations as quickly as humanly possible. We know that R-Cloud is doing just that for hundreds of our partners worldwide. Thank you to the editors and talented team at The Channel Company for continuing to recognize companies like HYCU for their significant contributions to the channel and resell industry.”

Developed and introduced as an integrated SaaS platform, HYCU R-Cloud is HYCU's award-winning cloud-native platform that offers enterprise class automated backup, granular recovery, data migration, and disaster recovery across on-premises, multi-cloud platforms, cloud services, and SaaS applications for partners globally. Built on an agentless architecture, HYCU R-Cloud eliminates the need for additional hardware or software. HYCU R-Graph , a key component of HYCU R-Cloud, provides data estate discovery and visualization, supporting more than 90 data sources. From the HYCU Generative AI Initiative introduced in January 2023, HYCU seamlessly integrated generative AI technology, including Anthropics' AI assistant Claude with HYCU R-Cloud, users and partners can now create new, easy-to-use SaaS integrations.

“As customer cloud needs accelerate, particularly in the face of expanding needs for digital transformation and AI-based solutions, cloud innovation has become more important than ever,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company.“Each company on this year's Cloud 100 list are breaking new ground delivering products and services that empower solution providers to expand their cloud offerings and meet their customers' requirements. We look forward to seeing how these companies continue to advance cloud computing in the coming year.”

CRN's Cloud 100 list will be featured in the February 2025 issue of CRN magazine and online at beginning January 21.

