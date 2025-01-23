US Burger Restaurants Industry Market Research Report 2024: Market Likely To Continue To Approach Saturation, Hurting Participation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Burger Restaurants in the US - Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Burger Restaurants industry has performed well over the past five years as per capita disposable income increased, providing consumers will spend more money to eat away from home. Although the industry experienced increased competition from the broader foodservice market, burger restaurants still represent the market's largest segment, especially among limited-service restaurants. However, economic slowdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have somewhat decreased burger demand.

Nevertheless, burgers were highly demanded as a takeout food when a large share of the population stayed home. Industry revenue recovered in 2021 as the government eased COVID-19 restrictions. Consequently, industry revenue is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% to $176.8 billion over the past five years, including an expected 0.1% decline in 2023 alone.

The industry comprises chain, independent and franchised restaurants that primarily sell burgers but may also sell alcoholic and other beverages. Burger restaurant formats range from fast food to full-service.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY



Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE



Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS



Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES



McDonald's Corporation Burger King Corp

OPERATING CONDITIONS



Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS



Industry Data

Annual Change Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY

