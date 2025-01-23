US Burger Restaurants Industry Market Research Report 2024: Market Likely To Continue To Approach Saturation, Hurting Participation
The Burger Restaurants industry has performed well over the past five years as per capita disposable income increased, providing consumers will spend more money to eat away from home. Although the industry experienced increased competition from the broader foodservice market, burger restaurants still represent the market's largest segment, especially among limited-service restaurants. However, economic slowdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have somewhat decreased burger demand.
Nevertheless, burgers were highly demanded as a takeout food when a large share of the population stayed home. Industry revenue recovered in 2021 as the government eased COVID-19 restrictions. Consequently, industry revenue is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% to $176.8 billion over the past five years, including an expected 0.1% decline in 2023 alone.
The industry comprises chain, independent and franchised restaurants that primarily sell burgers but may also sell alcoholic and other beverages. Burger restaurant formats range from fast food to full-service.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
Industry Definition Main Activities Similar Industries Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
Executive Summary Key External Drivers Current Performance Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
Supply Chain Products & Services Demand Determinants Major Markets International Trade Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Market Share Concentration Key Success Factors Cost Structure Benchmarks Basis of Competition Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
McDonald's Corporation Burger King Corp
OPERATING CONDITIONS
Capital Intensity Technology & Systems Revenue Volatility Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
Industry Data Annual Change Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
