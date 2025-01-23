K&K Biotech Receives Patent Allowance For Antioxidant Skincare Solution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Discover the patented BioVer-XTM Enhanced Antioxidant Serum: a skincare breakthrough combining advanced biotechnology and botanicals for visibly radiant, youthful skin.

Where biotechnology meets nature: BioVer-XTM️ unites cutting-edge science with powerful botanicals for clean, effective skincare solutions.

Katie and Kristina, the visionary founders of K&K , are transforming skincare with science-driven innovations and a passion for clean beauty.

K&K Biotech earns patent allowance for a breakthrough anti-inflammatory and antioxidant skincare solution to target wrinkles, acne scars, and stretch marks.

- Katie Uilk, CEO of K&K BiotechALBUQUERQUE , NM, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- K&K Biotech, the parent company of K&K Skin Products , announces a major milestone in skincare innovation with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) granting allowance for its revolutionary BioVer-XTM technology. The patent,“Cosmetic Compositions and Methods of Use” (Application No. 17/011,217), protects K&K's proprietary formulations, which leverage advanced biotechnology to deliver anti-inflammatory and antioxidant skincare solutions. These innovations target key skin concerns such as wrinkles, acne scars, and stretch marks.A Scientific Approach to Skincare Innovation:Founded by Katie Uilk and Dr. Kristina Trujillo, K&K Biotech blends advanced biotechnology with natural ingredients to redefine skincare. Katie, a botanical skincare artisan, and Kristina, a biotech scientist, combined their expertise to develop solutions that work harmoniously with the skin's natural healing process.This patent represents a leap forward in skincare technology,” said Katie Uilk, CEO of K&K Biotech.“By uniting advanced biotechnology with natural ingredients, we've created solutions that are scientifically validated and accessible, empowering consumers to experience transformative skincare.”The Science Behind BioVer-XTM:At the core of this patent is BioVer-XTM, a groundbreaking molecule derived from resveratrol, a powerful antioxidant found in grape skins. While resveratrol is known for its ability to neutralize free radicals and reduce inflammation, BioVer-XTM amplifies these effects-delivering 10 times the anti-inflammatory power and 6 times the antioxidant benefits. This breakthrough technology powers K&K's flagship product, BioVer-XTM Enhanced Antioxidant Serum, designed to repair skin, combat oxidative stress, and improve overall texture.“This achievement validates our innovative work and reinforces our vision to revolutionize skincare with science-backed, accessible products,” added Dr. Kristina Trujillo, Chief Science Officer.“It's a validation of the innovative work being done here in New Mexico and an exciting milestone for our team.”Industry Recognition and Growth:K&K Skin Products, the consumer-facing brand of K&K Biotech, is renowned for its commitment to purity and efficacy. Since its founding in 2018, K&K Skin Products has been disrupting the market and gaining recognition for its innovative approach to skincare. In its second year, the company was invited to the prestigious ECOLUXE Lounge gifting suites at the Sundance Film Festival and pre-Oscars, where BioVer-XTM debuted to top influencers and celebrities. K&K was also featured on Modern Living with Kathy Ireland , highlighting the efficacy of the BioVer-XTM Enhanced Antioxidant Serum. The company has also been nationally recognized in Texas Monthly Magazine and covered by local media outlets like Fine Lifestyles, Albuquerque Lifestyles, City Alive, and KRQE.Expanding Global Presence:K&K Skin Products has reached customers in 47 U.S. states, the Virgin Islands, and the District of Columbia, with growing international orders from the UK, Canada, Italy, and Poland. As a certified New Mexico TRUE Brand Partner, K&K remains rooted in its heritage while embracing a global vision.The company is actively pursuing certifications for regulatory approval internationally, beginning with the European Union. K&K is also working to obtain the INCI (International Nomenclature of Cosmetic Ingredients) certification for BioVer-XTM-a vital step toward meeting international standards.“Global expansion is a key part of our vision,” said Katie Uilk, Co-Founder of K&K Biotech.“We aim to bring the transformative benefits of our products to consumers worldwide. Achieving certifications like INCI and EU regulatory approval is essential to achieving this goal.”About K&K Biotech:K&K Biotech is an innovative biotechnology company based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, dedicated to redefining skin health through cutting-edge science and natural ingredients. Operating through its consumer-facing brand, K&K Skin Products, the company delivers transformative, science-backed skincare solutions that prioritize efficacy and purity.Founded in 2018 by Katie Uilk and Dr. Kristina Trujillo, K&K blends botanical expertise and advanced biotechnology to create groundbreaking products like the BioVer-XTM Enhanced Antioxidant Serum. Powered by BioVer-XTM, a patented molecule derived from resveratrol, the serum offers enhanced anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits, setting a new standard in skincare.

Marilyn Uilk

K&K Biotech

+1 303-517-1271

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

The Next Big Skin Care Ingredient

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.