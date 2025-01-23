الرئيس عبد الفتاح السيسي يستقبل رئيس جمهورية الصومال الفيدرالية بقصر الاتحادية
Date
1/23/2025 10:14:50 AM
(MENAFN- APO Group)
السيد الرئيس عبد الفتاح السيسي يستقبل اليوم بقصر الاتحادية د. حسن شيخ محمود رئيس جمهورية الصومال الفيدرالية الشقيقة لبحث تعزيز أطر التعاون الثنائي وتطورات الأوضاع الإقليمية.
توزيع APO Group بالنيابة عن Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.
MENAFN23012025004934011406ID1109122622
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.