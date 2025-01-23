عربي


الرئيس عبد الفتاح السيسي يستقبل رئيس جمهورية الصومال الفيدرالية بقصر الاتحادية


1/23/2025 10:14:50 AM

(MENAFN- APO Group)


السيد الرئيس عبد الفتاح السيسي يستقبل اليوم بقصر الاتحادية د. حسن شيخ محمود رئيس جمهورية الصومال الفيدرالية الشقيقة لبحث تعزيز أطر التعاون الثنائي وتطورات الأوضاع الإقليمية.

توزيع APO Group بالنيابة عن Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

