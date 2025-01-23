Aviat Networks Strengthens Software Cybersecurity Offering

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Introduces Secure Software Development Lifecycle (SSDLC) and Software Vulnerability Alerts (SVA) that meet latest security requirements and offer peace of mind to operators of mission critical networks

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW ), the expert in wireless and access solutions, today announced that it has enhanced its Secure Software Development Lifecycle (SSDLC) process and Software Vulnerability Alert (SVA) service designed to strengthen Aviat's software and firmware development process to comply with latest cybersecurity requirements. With the increasing number of vulnerabilities, threats and attacks, SSDLC and SVA are now seen as essential countermeasures to protect against software security threats for critical communications networks.

Aviat's SSDLC is a structured process to improve cybersecurity for all Aviat products, built with independent 3rd party validation that integrates security at every stage of the software lifecycle, from definition, design, coding, testing and maintenance, to ensure that vulnerabilities are proactively identified and mitigated. Aviat will leverage the latest secure software practices from internationally recognized organizations such as OWASP (Open Worldwide Application Security Project) which ensures consistent vulnerability management, continuous improvement in security posture and ultimately delivers safer, more resilient software solutions.

Software Vulnerability Alert (SVA) is an add-value service that will deliver a proactive notification to Aviat customers of any potential impact of "common vulnerability/exposures" (CVE) that are published by the MITRE Corporation, a non-profit organization that is funded by the US Department of Homeland Security. Aviat will perform nightly scanning of ProVision and ProVision Plus Management software source code using 3rd-party tools and notify SVA subscribed customers within 24 hours of the detection of any major or critical detected CVE, along with the recommended mitigation and/or a software patch.

"At Aviat we take security of our customer's networks extremely seriously," Pete Smith, CEO Aviat Networks said, "We are pleased to implement these new cybersecurity measures to ensure the integrity of our products and software and believe that this new service will provide that extra level of protection and peace of mind for our customers."

Together, Aviat's introduction of SSDLC combined with SVA notifications will provide operators with the confidence and peace of mind that their Aviat management systems are being protected proactively against known cybersecurity threats on an ongoing basis.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat is the leading expert in wireless transport and access solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit or connect with Aviat Networks on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

Media Contact: Stuart Little, Aviat Networks, [email protected]

Investor Relations Contact: Andrew Fredrickson, Aviat Networks, [email protected]

SOURCE Aviat Networks, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED