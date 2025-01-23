Inventhelp Inventor Develops Smart Soap & Toilet Paper Dispensers (PBT-4083)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an effective way to ensure that soap and toilet paper dispensers are refilled when low," said an inventor, from Tempe, Ariz., "so I invented the SOS Dispenser 3. My smart design would monitor the status so they can be replaced when needed and not run out."

The patent-granted invention provides a smart design for a soap and toilet paper dispenser. In doing so, it allows maintenance personnel to quickly respond and refill low dispensers. As a result, it saves time, and it prevents the hassle associated with empty dispensers. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to employ so it is ideal for commercial locations and public restrooms.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-PBT-4083, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

