Canada Cannabis Production Industry Research Report 2024: Revenue Will Accelerate As The Market Continues To Reach Its Multi-Billion Dollar Potential
Cannabis producers in Canada have blossomed in recent years as recreational products were legalized in 2018, opening up massive growth. Since Health Canada opened up medicinal cannabis production to more players in 2013, producers have grown continuously as they invest in production capabilities to produce quality products.
As consumers shifted from illegal cannabis purchases to the licensed recreational market, cannabis growers have grown significantly, but revenue is expected to expand 17.5% in 2023 alone as the novelty of legal cannabis has worn off and most the black market has shifted to licensed purchases, which has decreased growth. Revenue has ballooned at a CAGR of 43.4% to reach $13.1 billion over the past five years.
The Cannabis Production industry in Canada includes all companies licensed by Health Canada to cultivate, produce and sell products containing marijuana for medical and recreational consumption. The value of medical marijuana grown privately and illegal purchases of cannabis products for recreational use are both excluded from this industry.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
Industry Definition Main Activities Similar Industries Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
Executive Summary Key External Drivers Current Performance Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
Supply Chain Products & Services Demand Determinants Major Markets International Trade Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Market Share Concentration Key Success Factors Cost Structure Benchmarks Basis of Competition Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization
OPERATING CONDITIONS
Capital Intensity Technology & Systems Revenue Volatility Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
Industry Data Annual Change Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
