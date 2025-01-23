Transperfect Expands Global Contact Center And BPO Capabilities With Acquisition Of H2A

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris-Based Company Strengthens Multilingual Customer Experience Offerings

NEW YORK and PARIS, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect , the world's largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business, today announced the of H2A, a French leader in contact center customer experience and business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions.

H2A provides inbound and outbound customer support, telemarketing, order processing, and technical support for industries including telecommunications, retail, finance, and public services. The company's focus on operational efficiency and client satisfaction has enabled it to consistently improve customer engagement and streamline business operations for its clients.

Joining forces with H2A will enable TransPerfect to enhance its global business services and broaden support for clients with diverse language needs. H2A will continue to operate under its current leadership team, with General Manager Marilynn Genieyz and Operations Director Anne-Sophie Samet joining TransPerfect's senior management team.

"This acquisition marks an exciting new chapter for H2A," commented Genieyz. "Joining TransPerfect means expanding our horizons while staying true to our commitment to delivering exceptional service to our clients. We are thrilled about the opportunities that joining TransPerfect will bring to our team and our customers."

Samet added,“With TransPerfect's extensive resources and global presence, we will be better positioned to meet the evolving needs of our clients. Our shared values and vision make this acquisition a natural fit, and we look forward to what the future holds.”

TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe stated,“We warmly welcome H2A to the TransPerfect family. Their expertise in the contact center and BPO space aligns perfectly with our commitment to helping our clients succeed globally.”

TransPerfect was advised on the transaction by Coblence & Associates.

About H2A

Founded in 1987, H2A has established itself as a premier provider of customer experience and BPO services in France. The company's team of skilled professionals supports businesses in delivering seamless and multilingual customer interactions. With a strong focus on quality and innovation, H2A helps organizations enhance customer satisfaction and operational efficiency. For more information, visit .

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 140 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink ® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at .

