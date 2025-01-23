Wizeline Strengthens Leadership Team With Key Promotions And New CFO

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Alfredo Rivera Appointed to Chief Officer Promotions Bolster Communities, Delivery, People and Marketing, Positioning Wizeline for Continued Growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wizeline, a global AI-native product engineering company, today announced the of Alfredo Rivera to Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective January 1.

"Alfredo has been an invaluable asset to Wizeline, demonstrating exceptional leadership and a deep understanding of our financial performance," said Andres Angelani, CEO of Wizeline. "His contributions have been instrumental in driving our growth and financial stability. I am confident that in his new role as CFO, Alfredo will continue to play a vital role in shaping the future of our company."

With more than 15 years of experience in finance, accounting and investment banking, Alfredo brings a wealth of experience to his new role. He spent the past two years with Wizeline in various corporate finance positions, including the past eight months as Interim CFO. Prior to joining Wizeline, Alfredo spent several years advising Fortune 500 companies on pivotal financial milestones, including M&A, IPOs, and raising capital. He also served as a financial analyst and investment banker at established financial institutions such as Citigroup and UBS, among others.

In addition to Rivera's promotion, several other executives have assumed expanded roles:



Cristian Ceja has been appointed VP, Communities & Practices and will join the e-staff team. In his role Cristian will lead the strategy and operations of the Tech Communities and Practices groups, reporting directly to Ines Casares, Chief Services Officer.

Andres Destefanis has been named VP, Global Delivery, responsible for driving operational excellence and standardizing delivery practices across the organization.

Sol Noello, General Counsel, has added Chief Administrative Officer to her role, expanding her responsibilities to include oversight of the People Team, IT & Security and Regional Operations. Fausta Ballesteros, Chief Marketing Officer, has added Chief Culture Experience Officer to her role, in charge of shaping, nurturing, and sustaining Wizeline's culture across all our operations and delivery centers.

"These promotions reflect the exceptional talent and dedication of our leadership team," said Angelani. "I am confident that with this strong leadership in place, Wizeline will continue to deliver innovative solutions and exceed client expectations."

About Wizeline

Wizeline, a global AI-centric technology solutions provider, specializes in developing cutting-edge digital products and platforms that leverage the power of artificial intelligence. In collaboration with our customers, we are revolutionizing businesses by harnessing data and AI to accelerate time to market and drive transformative outcomes. Our agile and adaptive teams bring a unique blend of AI expertise, advanced methodologies, and innovative solutions to deliver exceptional results while fostering a culture of continuous learning and innovation alongside our customers' teams. We invest in doing well while doing good, striving to have a positive impact where we live and work. Our diverse culture of innovation, ownership, and community, combined with our AI-focused Academy, offers unparalleled opportunities for talented people to work on innovative projects and build thriving, long-term careers. Discover how Wizeline's AI-centric approach can revolutionize your business at wizeline.com . To join our visionary team, explore exciting career opportunities at .

Press Contact

...