The regtech market Size and Forecast, Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Component, Deployment Type, Enterprise Size, Application, industry Vertical, and Geography
The regtech market is estimated to grow from US$ 7.55 billion in 2023 to US$ 42.73 billion by 2031, with a projected CAGR of 24.2% from 2023 to 2031.
The regtech market has witnessed significant growth in recent years. Factors such as the rise in fraudulent activities such as money laundering and phishing have created a need for robust regulatory technology solutions across the globe, which is expected to contribute to the growth of the market. Regtech solutions help organizations to detect and prevent fraudulent activities, ensuring compliance with regulations. Moreover, the rapid adoption of advanced technologies, such as big data, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), natural language processing (NLP), and cloud computing, has played a major role in driving the regtech market. Additionally, increasing preference for above-mentioned advanced technologies across the globe is expected to bring new regtech market trends in the coming years.
In terms of CAGR, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific regtech market is segmented into Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is witnessing significant investments in digital transformation and the adoption of innovative technologies. The rapid development of domestic businesses, extensive infrastructure development, and a surge in GDP in various countries facilitate the regtech market expansion. Over the past four years, the internet economy in Asia alone has experienced remarkable growth, with its size increasing more than threefold to reach a value of US$ 100 billion in 2019. This growth can be attributed to countries such as Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, and the Philippines, which have witnessed annual growth rates ranging from 20% to 30%. Thus, the aforementioned trends are anticipated to propel the regtech market in the coming years.
Regulatory Technology (Regtech) is an emerging platform that combines regulations with technology to facilitate compliance with increasingly complex regulations in various industries, including banking, finance, communication, and energy. Regtech solutions serve users by providing in-process monitoring and offering solutions to address points that do not comply with regulations. As a result, regtech helps companies generate cost-effective and real-time solutions from their risk and compliance units.
IBM, Deloitte, Thomson Reuters, PWC, Broadridge Financial Solutions, MetricStream, Jumio, ACTICO, Acuity Group and Ascent Technologies are among the vital players profiled in the regtech market report. The regtech market report emphasizes the key factors driving the market and prominent players' developments.
