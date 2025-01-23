United States Beef Cattle Production Industry Research Report 2024: A High Steaks Game - Producers Will Move To Grass-Fed And Organic To Steer Off Competition
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Beef Cattle Production in the US - industry market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
The beef cattle production industry in the United States includes farms and ranches that primarily raise cattle, including cattle for dairy herd replacements or feeding cattle to prepare them for consumption. In the current period, fluctuating feed prices and inefficiencies, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, have caused volatility in the price of red meat.
In 2021 alone, the price of red meat jumped 21.1% as drought conditions lowered herd numbers and increased the price of feed. While prices have begun to rise again, the larger losses of revenue in the early period have resulted in the industry's revenue falling at an annualized rate of 1.9% to $85.4 billion over the five years to 2023, including a decrease of 0.1% in 2023 alone as beef consumption continues to decline.
Industry profit, measured as earnings before interest and taxes, has fallen from 4.5% in 2018 to 4.0% in 2023 as volatile input costs compress the margins of ranchers and feedlots. This industry includes farms and ranches that primarily engage in raising cattle, including cattle for dairy herd replacements, or feeding cattle to fatten and prepare them for consumption. The industry also includes cattle feedlot operations, which produce high-quality beef.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
Industry Definition Main Activities Similar Industries Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
Executive Summary Key External Drivers Current Performance Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
Supply Chain Products & Services Demand Determinants Major Markets International Trade Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Market Share Concentration Key Success Factors Cost Structure Benchmarks Basis of Competition Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization
OPERATING CONDITIONS
Capital Intensity Technology & Systems Revenue Volatility Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
Industry Data Annual Change Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
MAJOR COMPANIES
