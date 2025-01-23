2024 Long-Distance Freight Trucking In The US Industry Research Report
Date
1/23/2025 9:46:46 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Long-Distance Freight Trucking in the US - industry market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Long-distance freight trucking service performance broadly follows the US Economy as increases in consumer spending, manufacturing output and trade volumes increase demand for services, which is why COVID-19 caused such havoc in 2020. Manufacturing output and commodity prices fell, leading to reduced spending on long-distance freight trucking services from the sector.
Revenue is also affected by the cost of fuel fluctuations, which generate volatility for the industry by affecting fuel surcharges and the value of commodities. The unprecedented losses faced in 2020 and the ongoing economic situation led industry-wide revenue to decrease at a CAGR of 0.5% to $260.3 billion over the past five years, despite a 0.4% increase in 2023.
Operators in the industry handle various commodities, which are usually palletized and transported in containers or van trailers. Operators typically provide trucking between metropolitan areas and regions that may cross North American country borders. The industry includes companies operating as truckload and less-than-truckload carriers.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
Industry Definition Main Activities Similar Industries Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
Executive Summary Key External Drivers Current Performance Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
Supply Chain Products & Services Demand Determinants Major Markets International Trade Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Market Share Concentration Key Success Factors Cost Structure Benchmarks Basis of Competition Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Precision Castparts Corp
OPERATING CONDITIONS
Capital Intensity Technology & Systems Revenue Volatility Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
Industry Data Annual Change Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN23012025004107003653ID1109122490
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.