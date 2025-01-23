2024 Long-Distance Freight Trucking In The US Industry Research Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Long-Distance Freight Trucking in the US - Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Long-distance freight trucking service performance broadly follows the US as increases in consumer spending, manufacturing output and trade volumes increase demand for services, which is why COVID-19 caused such havoc in 2020. Manufacturing output and commodity prices fell, leading to reduced spending on long-distance freight trucking services from the sector.

Revenue is also affected by the cost of fuel fluctuations, which generate volatility for the industry by affecting fuel surcharges and the value of commodities. The unprecedented losses faced in 2020 and the ongoing economic situation led industry-wide revenue to decrease at a CAGR of 0.5% to $260.3 billion over the past five years, despite a 0.4% increase in 2023.

Operators in the industry handle various commodities, which are usually palletized and transported in containers or van trailers. Operators typically provide trucking between metropolitan areas and regions that may cross North American country borders. The industry includes companies operating as truckload and less-than-truckload carriers.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY



Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE



Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS



Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES



Howmet Aerospace Inc. Precision Castparts Corp

OPERATING CONDITIONS



Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS



Industry Data

Annual Change Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY

