Acentra Health Appoints Ezmeralda Sager As Chief Transformation Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) changemaker to drive transformation and operational improvements in the development and delivery of the company's healthcare products, solutions, and services

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acentra , a and health solutions and services company dedicated to accelerating better outcomes for its and commercial healthcare clients and the populations they serve, announced it has appointed Ezmeralda Sager as Executive Vice President and Chief Transformation Officer (CTO), effective January 6, 2025.

In this role, Sager will spearhead enterprise-wide change initiatives to help Acentra Health build upon its strong track record of innovation and execution for its clients. She will provide strategic guidance on process improvements to optimize the development and delivery of the company's products, solutions, and services to its state, federal, and commercial healthcare clients. As a member of the Executive Leadership Team, Sager will lead a Transformation Office and work with senior leaders to drive business process changes that strengthen the company's organizational effectiveness and further differentiate its reputation as a market leader.

“Acentra Health has always been a leader in pushing the boundaries of possibility, from delivering the first Medicaid Enterprise System in the cloud to creating one of the first clinical GenAI solutions to be reviewed and approved by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS),” said Todd Stottlemyer, Acentra Health CEO.“We have made great strides in transformation, through automation, AI, and machine learning, and Ezmeralda's leadership will be pivotal in accelerating our capacity to deliver exceptional value and outcomes for our clients.”

Prior to joining Acentra Health, Sager served as Vice President of Global Transformation at Johnson Controls, Inc., where she led the transformation portfolio for the $27 billion annual revenue company focused on smart, healthy, and sustainable building solutions. She also held senior leadership roles at Booz Allen Hamilton, overseeing enterprise strategy and transformation initiatives, and at SAIC, where she managed the organizational effectiveness practice. Across her 20-plus year career, Sager has established herself as a disruptive force for change, bringing clarity and focus to complex programs to deliver measurable results.

“Transformation is a cornerstone for organizations striving to achieve sustainable growth and continual advancement,” said Sager.“As healthcare becomes increasingly complex, the ability to innovate, streamline operations, and deliver measurable outcomes is more critical than ever. I am pleased to join Acentra Health at such a vital point in its growth journey and look forward to building on the company's success to create lasting value for our clients and those they serve.”

Founded in 2023, Acentra Health was named by Washington Business Journal as one of the Washington, D.C., area's“Fastest Growing Companies” for 2024. That same year, the Association of Corporate Growth's (ACG) National Capital Chapter named the company a Corporate Growth Award winner for creating significant corporate value in 2023.

About Acentra Health

Acentra Health combines public sector knowledge, clinical expertise, and technological ingenuity to modernize the healthcare experience for state, federal, and commercial partners, and their priority populations. From designing and developing advanced claims, encounter, and provider solutions that drive efficiency and cost savings to delivering clinically focused service models for care management, clinical assessments, and quality oversight, Acentra Health is accelerating better health outcomes. Acentra Health is backed by Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG), a global investment firm. Learn more at acentra.com .

Media Contact :

Janice Moore

Vice President, Corporate Communications

703-214-3552

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at