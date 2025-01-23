US Ethnic Supermarkets Market Research Report 2024: As Asian And Hispanic Populations Continue To Grow, Demand For Cultural Foods Will Likely Increase

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ethnic Supermarkets in the US - Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Ethnic supermarkets are retailers that sell culturally diverse food for at-home consumption. The growing Hispanic and Asian populations in the United States heavily influence demand for ethnic ingredients and other products. Younger consumers across ethnic groups represent a growing customer base for ethnic food retailers.

The pandemic led to more consumers buying ethnic products, as many benefited from higher disposable income. Social distancing regulations forced many restaurants to operate at a lower capacity or fully shut down, pushing customers to cook more at home. This led many consumers outside the target demographic to explore different cultural ingredients, boosting sales and profit.

Supermarkets in this industry retail food to specific ethnic groups. This includes Asian, Hispanic and other ethnic grocery stores that carry mainly specialty products not found in mainstream supermarkets.

