Global Humic Acid Market Set For Significant Growth, Driven By Rising Agricultural Demand

The growing demand in the sector is anticipated to propel the global humic acid market's growth during the forecast period.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Humic Acid is expected to grow from an estimated USD 615.5 million in 2024 to USD 1524.1 million in 2033, at a CAGR of 10.6%. The global humic acid market is poised for substantial growth during the forecast period, fueled by increasing demand in the agriculture sector. Humic acid, a key component in organic soil, is derived from the biodegradation of dead organic matter and is widely used as a soil additive to enhance crop growth.

Humic acid's low molecular weight counterpart, fulvic acid, is particularly effective in foliar sprays and root drenches due to its ability to penetrate plant cells. This makes humic acid an essential soil supplement in agriculture, driving the market's expansion.

Containing various hormones, polyphenols, ketones, fatty acids, and natural sterols, humic acid is the most chemically active substance known and holds potential as an anti-cancer nutrient. Its electrolytic properties promote electrochemical balance among body cells, further boosting product demand.

The acid's additional benefits, such as increasing microbial activity, improving soil fertility, reducing fertilizer runoff, and enhancing water retention, are expected to propel market growth. Humic acid salts, known as humates, are increasingly used to mitigate the harmful effects of pesticides, herbicides, and heavy metals, further driving demand in greenhouse crops and horticulture.

Humic-fulvic acid compounds also play a vital role in enhancing brain function and supporting cell regeneration, repair, and restoration. As dietary and medical nutritional supplements, these compounds are anticipated to support the global humic acid market in the coming years. However, variations in pH levels present a risk of replacement from other carbonates and rare earth metals.

According to the Office for National Statistics in the United Kingdom, the GDP contribution from agriculture rose from -6.8% in 2021 to 1.5% in 2022, highlighting the sector's growth and supporting the humic acid market.

Market Drivers

The rising usage of organic fertilizer is a significant driver of the humic acid market. Humic acid enhances soil structure, microbial growth, water retention, and nutrient uptake while reducing toxins. It also improves the plant's water-holding capacity and cation-exchange capacity (CEC), boosting soil fertility and plant development.

Asia-Pacific, the world's leading producer of marine and agricultural commodities, is expected to produce 53% of the world's seafood and agricultural products by 2030, according to the OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook 2021-2030. The US Census Bureau predicts a population growth rate of 0.7% to 0.9%, driving the demand for food and cash crops. The FAO projects a 50–90% increase in food demand in the US by 2050.

Market Restraints

A significant challenge for the humic acid industry is the lack of awareness among farmers about its benefits. Many farmers, especially in developing nations, are not well-informed about humic acid's advantages, leading to a preference for traditional fertilizers. Limited access to educational materials and agricultural extension services further exacerbates this issue. Mistrust of new agricultural products and a lack of faith in their effectiveness also hinder adoption.

To overcome this obstacle, farmers must be educated about the benefits of humic acid through targeted awareness campaigns, government support, and collaboration with agricultural experts.

Market Insights

The humic acid market is segmented by form into powdered, granular, and liquid. In 2023, the powdered form led the market due to its versatility, affordability, and ease of mixing with soil or water for foliar sprays and fertigation. It is also popular for storage and transportation due to its stability and long shelf life.

The liquid form of humic acid is experiencing the fastest growth due to its ease of use and rapid plant absorption. It is particularly effective with drip irrigation and foliar sprays, ensuring even distribution and immediate nutrient availability. Modern precision agriculture methods also favor liquid formulations, contributing to their rising adoption.

Humic Acid Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The market for humic acid is very competitive, and the big players are working on new products, strategic partnerships, and expanding into new areas to get a stronger place in the market. Leading businesses with well-established distribution networks and broad product portfolios, such Biolchim S.p.A., Humintech GmbH, and The Andersons, Inc., dominate the market.

Regional businesses and smaller competitors compete by providing affordable, tailored solutions. More money is being spent on research and development to create sophisticated formulations, especially in liquid and water-soluble forms. The sector is becoming more competitive as a result of the widespread use of mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to increase production capacity and access new markets.

In April 2022, Dispersing granule (DG) technology for engineered plant nutrient products is offered by The Andersons Inc.'s new line of granular micronutrients, MicroMark DG. This technology produces homogenous spherical granules for easier blending, spreading, and-most importantly-increased efficacy.

Some of the key companies in the global Humic Acid Market include:

The Andersons, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Humic Growth Solutions, Inc.

Humintech

Valagro S.p.A.

Black Earth Humic LP

Daymsa

Cifo Srl

Arctech Inc.

Haifa Chemicals Ltd.

Agbest Technology Co. Limited

Sikko Industries Ltd.

Humic Acid Latest Industry Updates

In February 2024, Important developments and new product launches are highlighted in recent humic acid industry news. Three new products from HGS BioScience-HumiK One, HumiK Bio, and HumiK ZN-are intended to improve crop productivity and soil fertility. It is anticipated that the demand for soil remediation and sustainable farming methods will propel the growth of the worldwide humic acid market.

In December 2022, With an annual capacity of 2,500 tons, Grupa Azoty S.A. has opened a trial production line for humic acids at its new Implementation Centre in Tarnów, with a primary focus on Tohumus. This milestone highlights Grupa Azoty's dedication to the European Green Deal goals and is the direct outcome of research carried out at the company's Research and Development Centre in Tarnów.

Humic Acid Market Segmentation Analysis

By Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Powdered

Granular

Liquid

By Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Technical Grade

Food Grade

Biotech Grade

Others

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Agriculture

Animal Feed

Pharmaceuticals (Includes Dietary Supplements)

Horticulture (Gardening)

Other Applications

By Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Offline

Online

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

