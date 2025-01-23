UC Asset Announces Plan Of Secondary Public Offering Via Reg A

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ATLANTA, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UC Asset LP (OTCQB: UCASU ) announces today that the company is seeking to launch a secondary (SPO) through Reg A Tier II registration, with the intention of issuing preferred shares to raise up to $10 million.

Investing in Cannabis Property

The majority of the capital raised will be used to expand its portfolio of cannabis property. Currently, the company holds $1.6 million equity in cannabis property and is receiving a 14.4% cash return, in addition to potential upside from property appreciation.

Back in 2022, the company announced its intention to raise up to $10 million for cannabis property investment through an SPO. However, after months of research, the company postponed its SPO plan until now.

"We understand that, back then, we did not have a history of successfully managing a portfolio of cannabis property," elaborates Dr. Larry Wu, founder of UC Asset. "Now that we have a proven track record, and especially that we believe we have outperformed our peer asset managers on the public market, it is time to re-launch our SPO."

Dr. Wu also emphasizes that it is a better time to invest in cannabis properties than two years ago, as the price of cannabis properties has likely hit its historical low, and the whole cannabis industry is likely ready for another wave of fast growth.

Issuing Preferred Shares with 8% Preferred Dividend

If launched, Wu expects that the company will issue preferred shares which will carry a preferred dividend of 8% per annum. This, according to Wu, will be much higher than the average dividend yield of REITs.

"According to a recent survey from S&P Global Market Intelligence, as of December 11, 2024, publicly traded U.S. equity REITs posted a one-year average dividend yield of 3.94%," says Wu.

The disadvantage is that UC Asset's preferred shares will not be publicly traded. However, Wu asserts that preferred shares will be eligible to be converted into common shares after a holding period of 6 months. And UC Asset's common shares are currently traded on OTCQB.

Working with Leading Reg A Platform

Wu confirms that the company has reached out to several popular platforms, and will likely work with one of the Reg A platforms that ranked top 4, in terms of total capital raised in the year 2024.

Wu cautions that the company has not entered into definitive agreements with any of the top 4 Reg A platforms, and may end up using other approaches, such as working with a conventional investment bank.

About UC Asset LP

UC Asset LP is a limited partnership formed for the purpose of investing in real estate with innovative strategies. For more information about UC Asset, please visit:

For More Information Contact: [email protected] , +1 470-475-1035

