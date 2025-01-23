(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Biometric Technologies Forecast to 2030 - Regional Analysis by Component, Type, Authentication Type, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American biometric technologies market was valued at US$ 13.51 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 45.09 billion by 2030 and is estimated to register a CAGR of 16.3% from 2022 to 2030.

Airports around the world are actively exploring and implementing biometric solutions at various touchpoints, including check-in kiosks, security checkpoints, and boarding gates, which results into a continuous demand for new hardware and software systems. As airport administrations experience success with initial implementations, they are likely to expand the application of biometrics to other areas at airports, creating additional demand for technology and integrations. Moreover, facial recognition is becoming common in airport operations.

For instance, in February 2024, passenger screening using facial recognition software was made available to select travelers at La Guardia by Delta Air Lines and the Transportation Security Administration. This explains how biometric technology, which uses an individual's unique physical identifiers such as face or fingerprints, promises to transform airline operations and traveling experience. Therefore, the increasing use of biometric technology in airports presents a significant biometric technology market trend.

North America Biometric Technologies Market Overview

The US, Canada, and Mexico are among the major economies in North America. This region accounts for a significant share of the biometric technologies market. Surging data theft identity fraud incidences, and terrorist operations, among other security breaches, are driving the biometric technologies market in North America. In October 2023, the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs faced a cyberattack from Vietnamese hackers trying to install spyware on the phones of journalists. This propels the demand and adoption of biometrics technologies to handle unlawful practices and enhances national security.

Biometric authentication in phones unlocks greater security due to its resistance to most common cyberattacks such as password cracking or phishing. Biometric technologies offer an efficient way to keep physical attacks and cyber-attacks in check by delivering more stringent security measures to users. The market in North America is anticipated to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period owing to the surging demand for biometrics solutions from the IT sector and the rising number of phishing attacks. This encourages market players to develop advanced software to support their customers to fight against credential theft. For instance, as per a company press release, in November 2023, Accu-Time Systems announced the launch of the Only|You Face facial recognition system for providing secure, safe, and touchless timekeeping workflows. Only|You Face provides a more hygienic alternative to fingerprint readers or keypads. In Canada, the government is embracing biometrics technologies to strengthen national security measures. Stringent government rules and regulations related to the use of biometrics are driving the market. For instance, in January 2024, the Privacy Commissioner of Canada (OPC) drafted guidelines related to the use of biometrics for appropriate purposes. These guidelines refrained from profiling or categorization that leads to unfair, unethical, or discriminatory treatment contrary to human rights law.

North America Biometric Technologies Market Segmentation

The North America biometric technologies market is categorized into component, type, authentication type, end user, and country.

Based on component, the North America biometric technologies market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment held the largest share of North America biometric technologies market share in 2022.

In terms of type, the North America biometric technologies market is segmented into contact, contactless, and hybrid. The contact segment held the largest share of North America biometric technologies market in 2022.

By authentication type, the North America biometric technologies market is bifurcated into single factor authentication and multi factor authentication. The single factor authentication segment held a larger share of North America biometric technologies market in 2022.

Based on end user, the North America biometric technologies market is categorized into government, BFSI, healthcare, defense & security, and others. The government segment held the largest share of North America biometric technologies market in 2022

By country, the North America biometric technologies market is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US dominated the North America biometric technologies market share in 2022. Aware, Thales, Cognitec Systems, NEC, IDEMIA France, HID Global, Fujitsu, Leidos, M2SYS Technology and Precise Biometrics are some of the leading companies operating in the North America biometric technologies market. Market Highlights

Based on component, the North America biometric technologies market is Segmented into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment held 54.3% share of North America biometric technologies market share in 2022, amassing US$ 7.34 billion. It is projected to garner US$ 26.08 billion by 2030 to register 17.2% CAGR during 2022-2030.

In terms of type, the North America biometric technologies market is segmented into contact, contactless, and hybrid. The contact segment held 54.7% share of North America biometric technologies market in 2022, amassing US$ 7.40 billion. It is anticipated to garner US$ 23.56 billion by 2030 to expand at 15.6% CAGR during 2022-2030.

The single factor authentication segment held 67.8% share of North America biometric technologies market in 2022, amassing US$ 9.17 billion. It is projected to garner US$ 28.99 billion by 2030 to expand at 15.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2030.

The government segment held 32.7% share of North America biometric technologies market in 2022, amassing US$ 4.42 billion. It is predicted to garner US$ 16.65 billion by 2030 to expand at 18.0% CAGR between 2022 and 2030.

This analysis states that the US captured 81.7% share of North America biometric technologies market in 2022. It was assessed at US$ 11.04 billion in 2022 and is likely to hit US$ 37.49 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.5% during 2022-2030.

In March 2024, Cognitec Systems has joined the SALTO Group, a global leader in access control and ticketing solutions. The acquisition aims to strengthen research, development, and market reach for Cognitec's existing product portfolio while working on new technologies for expanding biometric markets. In January 2023, Cognitec has introduced a new version of its FaceVACS-Entry technology, which now allows for comparison of biometric photos against facial images from ID documents or databases. The device also includes presentation attack detection to ensure a live person interacts with it. The product includes Cognitec's ISO compliance software and a robust matching algorithm for fast verification and identification. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 114 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $13.51 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $45.09 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.3% Regions Covered North America



Aware, Inc.

Thales SA

Cognitec Systems

NEC Corp

IDEMIA France SAS

HID Global Corp

Fujitsu Ltd

Leidos Holdings

M2SYS Technology Precise Biometrics

