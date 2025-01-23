Kickoff Celebration For Renovation Of Cooper Green Affordable Apartment Community To Be Held Tuesday, January 28, 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Paces Preservation Partners and Authority of the Birmingham District announce a nearly $30 million upgrade to the multifamily rental housing community

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Paces Preservation Partners, a strategic partnership between The Paces Foundation and Soho Housing Partners, and the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD) is pleased to invite and the public to attend the kickoff of the Cooper Green Homes renovation. The event celebrates the start of renovation and rehabilitation of the 32-acre site.WHOAmong the speakers will be:County Commissioner Sheila Tyson, District 2Dontrelle Young Foster, HABD President/CEOSteven Bauhan, The Paces Foundation, Chief Development OfficerSteve Bien, Soho Housing Partners, President and CEOWHAT:Kickoff celebration to celebrate the start of renovation on 227 affordable apartment homes and other structures on the property.Photo and video opportunity. Lunch provided.WHERE:1501 Arthur Shores Drive SW, Birmingham, AL 35211WHEN:Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 11:00 amThe event is free to the public. Please go toto register. To accommodate in-person interviews, media interested in attending are asked to email or call The Paces Foundation press contact.The Cooper Green Homes rental community was constructed in 1971 and all units are reserved for residents who earn 60% of the area median household income or less. Paces Preservation Partners is set to begin a $29.6 million renovation and upgrade to the 32-acre community, including interiors and exteriors of its 227 units, community center/rental office, and several playgrounds. During the renovation, no tenants will be displaced or relocated off site. Financing is being provided by Synovus Bank in partnership with United Bank, Bellwether and the Housing Authority of Birmingham District.Paces Preservation Partners is a strategic partnership between The Paces Foundation and Soho Housing Partners. The partnership works with local housing authorities to provide affordable housing.About Soho Housing PartnersLeveraging more than 40 years of housing and capital markets experience, Soho Housing Partners, LLC was founded by Steve Bien and Kevin DiQuattro to develop, construct, and preserve multi-housing with a concentration on affordable housing developments. Soho's significant structuring, financial, and technical expertise affords the ability to find value in even the most complex transactions and unique development opportunities.About The Paces FoundationFounded in 1991, The Paces Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides affordable housing and services for low-income neighbors. The housing for both seniors and families is built to green certification standards to ease utility and maintenance costs for residents and has a low impact on the environment. The foundation contributed millions of dollars to the economy via professional services and building trades and is Section 3 compliant. The Paces Foundation has owned, preserved and/or developed more than 3,000 units across the southeast, and New Jersey. Visit .About The Housing Authority of the Birmingham DistrictThe Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD) is the state's largest provider of public housing serving 23,000 residents. Its mission is to provide the highest standard of affordable housing while fostering vibrant, inclusive communities and serving as a catalyst for opportunity. To learn more about HABD, visit .

