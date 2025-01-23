Branching Minds Earns Great Place To Work® Certificationtm

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Certification underscores company's commitment to fostering a positive, inclusive, and empowering workplace culture.

- Skii Wellington, Director of People OperationsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Branching Minds , a leading education company that leverages the sciences and to help K-12 and districts effectively personalize instruction and intervention, is proud to announce its recognition as a Great Place to WorkCertifiedTM company for 2025. This prestigious certification is driven by direct employee feedback on key elements of company culture, including trust, respect, and camaraderie, with an impressive 95% of respondents affirming that Branching Minds is a great place to work, compared to the benchmark of 57% at a typical U.S.-based company.The certification process, conducted by Great Place to Work, relies on a rigorous, research-based survey designed to capture employees' experiences, trust in leadership, workplace culture, and sense of purpose. Branching Minds' top scores reflect its steadfast dedication to creating an environment where team members feel valued, supported, and empowered. Highlights from the survey include:- 98% of employees expressed that they can count on colleagues to cooperate, and that people are willing to give extra to get the job done.- 98% agree that team members are encouraged to balance their work life and personal life.- 98% feel that leadership trusts people to do a good job without watching over their shoulders.- 97% believe leadership is approachable and easy to talk with.“We have the most incredible, passionate, and talented team at Branching Minds, and we are so deeply honored that they choose to work here,” says Skii Wellington, Director of People Operations.“Earning this Great Place to Work certificationTM is a wonderful validation that we are creating a workplace culture that supports and empowers our employees to do the best work of their lives.”Maya Gat, Co-Founder and CEO, adds,“By continually prioritizing our values-and demonstrating them in action-our Branchers have created a culture that is equitable, collaborative, empathetic, joyful, and growth-oriented.”Branching Minds supports a dynamic remote-first work environment, allowing team members across the world to connect and collaborate effectively while driving innovation in the Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) space. By prioritizing trust, transparency, creativity, flexibility, and fun, the company ensures employees have the tools, support, and autonomy they need to succeed.This recognition follows several other recent accolades for Branching Minds-including a 2025 Top EdTech Product of the Year Award in Student Support Technology, a 2024 Excellence in Equity Award for Best Differentiation and Personalized Learning Solution, and two 2024 CODiE Awards for Best Personalized Learning Solution and Best Customer Experience-solidifying its reputation as both a trusted partner for school districts and an employer of choice.About Branching MindsBranching Minds partners with schools to help educators streamline differentiation and personalize learning through an MTSS system solution that simplifies best practices. Since 2013, Branching Minds has collaborated with nearly 300,000 teachers and 545 districts across 38 states, improving outcomes for more than 2 million students. For more information, visit .About Great Place to WorkGreat Place to Workis the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation. Their certification is recognized worldwide as the definitive“employer-of-choice” standard.

