PM Modi Extends Best Wishes To Participants Of 5Th Khelo India Winter Games

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi has extended his best wishes to all the participating in the 5th edition of the Khelo India Winter Games that were declared open in Leh, Ladakh, earlier on Thursday, hoping that the event will encourage upcoming talent.

"Best wishes to all the athletes participating in the 5th Khelo India Winter Games 2025! I am sure this will encourage upcoming talent. May the games also be a celebration of sportsman spirit," the Prime Minister wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

In his message to KIWG 2025 which was played at the opening ceremony, PM Modi reiterated the government's commitment to spread sports activities across India and said how Ladakh and J&K have not only“elevated the culture of sports in our country, but also boosted tourism, showcasing the nation's beauty and diversity.”

“Our government attaches top priority to sports development in Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir. Through 100 Khelo India Centres in Jammu & Kashmir and three in Ladakh, including a State Centre of Excellence in Leh for athletics, archery, and boxing, our efforts are shaping the region into a hub of sporting excellence,” said PM Modi, adding that“KIWG 2025 will play a crucial role in taking our sporting excellence to the next level,” PM Modi said.

Earlier on Thursday, the Khelo India Winter Games 2025 got off to a rousing start at the iconic NDS Stadium in Leh. The first part of the Khelo India Winter Games 2025 is being hosted by the Union Territory of Ladakh till January 27. The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will host the snow games from February 22-25.

The 5000-capacity NDS stadium showed the spirit and romanticism of adventure sports on a freezing day as Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Ladakh and J&K for organising the first major sports meet of the national calendar and demonstrating to the world why they are hotspots for winter sports.

The flight from Delhi, which was carrying Union sports minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, who was to grace the KIWG 2025 opening, could not land at Leh's Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport due to bad weather. However, in a heartwarming message, Dr Mandaviya declared the Games open.

Several dignitaries, including the Lt Governor of UT-Ladakh, Brigadier Dr BD Mishra, were present in the opening ceremony which was highlighted by teams marching past the VIP podium on their skates. A cultural display and an exhibition ice-hockey match made for a crisp opening ceremony.

Dr Mandaviya expressed his disappointment at missing the opening ceremony but cheered all the stakeholders saying, that India was truly a“4D sports destination.”

“If I talk of one and a great united India, then I also look at the diversity hidden in it and the benefits that come from it. Currently, we are in Leh, we can hold the Winter Games here due to the prevalent weather conditions. If we go towards the Northeast, it's a great region for the development of adventure sports.

“Going forward, we will explore the immense possibilities of beach games in South India, we will see all our other popular games being organised on the west coast. This tells us that we are a 4D Nation in terms of sports,” said Dr Mandaviya.