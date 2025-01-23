Aker Carbon Capture ASA Announces That SLB Capturi Has Completed Its First Modular Carbon Capture Plant
FORNEBU, Norway, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture ASA (ACC ASA) is excited to announce that SLB Capturi has completed commissioning and is handing over its first modular carbon capture plant at Twence's waste-to-energy facility in Hengelo, Netherlands.
The carbon capture plant is based on SLB Capturi's standard, modular Just CatchTM design, which reduces onsite installation and outfitting work - providing a more cost-efficient and easier-to-deploy option compared with other market alternatives.
Completion of the plant, with the capacity to capture up to 100,000 metric tons of CO2 per year, marks a significant milestone in enabling affordable decarbonization. The captured CO2 will be used in applications for the horticulture and food and beverage sectors.
SLB Capturi is a joint venture between SLB and ACC ASA, combining the strengths and capabilities of both companies to accelerate industrial decarbonization at a global scale. SLB owns 80% of SLB Capturi, while ACC ASA owns the remaining 20% stake.
