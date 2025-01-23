Transom Capital Adds Mads Jorge To Investment Leadership Team

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Veteran Joins as Transom Plans for Continued Growth

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transom Capital Group (“Transom”) announced today that Mads Jorge has joined the firm as a Managing Director and senior member of the Team. Jorge will draw on his extensive experience of public and private markets investing, as well as the relationships he has cultivated over three decades, to source, evaluate and expand new investment opportunities for Transom.

The addition of Jorge follows a record-breaking year for Transom, which closed its fourth oversubscribed fund in October, added seven professionals and promoted two senior leaders, Steve Kim and Conor Davenport, to Managing Director roles in 2024.

Jorge commented,“In getting to know Transom, I observed similarities to Bain Capital in the early days of my career. I'm so pleased to join Russ, whom I've known for 25 years, and the Transom team to help expand the firm's investing program. The opportunity to help Transom hunt down investment opportunities and drive performance for our partners was one I couldn't pass up.”

Jorge's career has been defined by his deep expertise in fundamental investing and building extensive relationships across asset classes. Prior to Transom, he focused on public equity investing at firms including Ivory Investment Management and Citadel. Before his move to the public markets, he worked in private equity at Soros Fund Management and Bain Capital. He began his career in investment banking, mainly in M&A and leveraged finance, at Donaldson, Lufkin, and Jenrette. Jorge graduated with honors from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business.

Russ Roenick, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, commented,“Now is a great time for Mads to be joining Transom. He has demonstrated great success and leadership at each stop in his career during the 25 years we've known each other. Following a year of exceptional growth, accomplishment and momentum at Transom, we're keeping our foot on the gas and are thrilled that Mads will further drive our investment strategy.”

