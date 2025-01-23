Ibex Continues To Grow In The Philippines; Tops 15,000 Agents

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Award-Winning BPO Expands Operations to Meet Strong Client Demand for Next-Generation Customer and Brand Interactions

MANILA, Philippines, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and AI-powered customer engagement solutions, today announced that it has exceeded 15,000 employees across its nine state-of-the-art customer experience (CX) service centers in the Philippines.

“We are excited to achieve this major milestone in an extremely important like the Philippines,” said ibex CEO Bob Dechant.“When I started this journey at ibex 10 years ago, we had less than 2,500 agents. Through the outstanding performance of our amazing agents and world-class leadership team, we have partnered with some of the world's best brands, which has provided the fuel for our strong growth. Over this decade, we've seen double digit growth in the Philippines, which continues to be the global hub for BPO services, and I am proud of the ibex brand we have built throughout this journey.”

ibex operates nine CX service centers across the Philippines, including – Quezon City, City of Mandaluyong, Pasig City, City of Parañaque, City of Muntinlupa, Davao City, and Tagbilaran City. The company recently celebrated the grand opening of its second site in Davao – located at Felcris Centrale, 40-D Quimpo Blvd, Talomo – and continues to look for new expansion opportunities in the Philippines.

“At ibex, delivering amazing CX starts with our diverse and inclusive culture and commitment to providing an engaging and rewarding employee experience,” said Potski Alvarez, President of ibex Philippines.“We know that a better employee experience translates to a better customer experience, and we are focused on helping our agents succeed and advance their careers by creating the best workplace, training, tools, rewards, recognition, and opportunities.”

The revolutionary ibex Wave iX solution suite harnesses AI to assist agents in delivering hyper-personalized customer interactions that drive enhanced outcomes and profitability.

ibex's award-winning culture and unparalleled employee experience features a full range of fun activities and engagement events for employees year-round, including annual employee VIP events, ibex Idol global talent competition, ibex Sirens beauty pageant celebrating LGBTQIA+ employees, Customer Service Week and ongoing employee health and wellness programs.

ibex offers highly competitive compensation and best-in-class benefits. New hires have access to industry-leading training and development programs to help them succeed and build their skills to advance in their careers.

ibex has been recognized globally for its agent-first culture and outstanding employee experience. Recent awards include Philippines' Best Employers 2024 by the Philippine Daily Inquirer and the 2023 Philippines Best Employer Brand Award by the Philippines Leadership Congress and Awards.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 31 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world's leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of approximately 31,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including the AI-powered ibex Wave iX solutions suite, to manage nearly 175 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at and connect with us on LinkedIn .

