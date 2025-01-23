Volvo Returns To The Interior Design Show To Officially Debut The New Volvo XC90 In Canada

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



New Volvo XC90 Canadian pricing announced Delivering efficiency and dynamic performance in both Plug-in Hybrid and Mild Hybrid variants

RICHMOND HILL, Ontario, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volvo Cars Canada proudly returns to the Interior Design Show (IDS) to introduce the new Volvo XC90, making its official Canadian debut. Taking place from January 23–26 at the Metro Toronto Centre, IDS is a premier celebration of global and Canadian design, providing the ideal stage to showcase Volvo's latest evolution of safety, and premium Scandinavian-inspired craftsmanship.

The new XC90 marks the latest iteration in Volvo's journey, presenting a contemporary exterior update and a suite of enhancements aimed at delivering comfort, safety and performance. The latest iteration of Volvo's flagship SUV blends timeless Scandinavian design with cutting-edge innovation, delivering a premium yet functional driving experience.

“The XC90 has long been a favourite among Canadians, and it's easy to see why,” said Matt Girgis, Managing Director, Volvo Cars Canada.“The new XC90 is a standout in our lineup, delivering exceptional comfort, space, luxury, and efficiency, all while upholding Volvo's legendary commitment to safety.”

The new XC90 is offered in both mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrains, providing a Volvo for every lifestyle. The PHEV variant delivers up to 53 km* of all-electric range in pure mode. Both variants are available well-equipped, with the PHEV starting at an MSRP of $87,550*, while the Mild Hybrid will have a starting MSRP of $75,550*.

Legendary Volvo comfort, taken to the next level



The new XC90 features a newer hood and front bumper, a slimmed-down version of the iconic Thors Hammers headlights, and a fresh grille design that could only work with the iconic Volvo iron mark.

The refined cabin is centered around timeless Scandinavian design and advanced technology. Key design updates include clean horizontal lines, textured surfaces, and ambient lighting that create a sense of serenity and sophistication. The new XC90 incorporates upholstery options including Nordico, a leather alternative made from recycled textiles and bio-attributed material from Swedish and Finnish forests. This innovative material underscores Volvo's sustainability ambitions without compromising on luxury or comfort.



Prioritizing safety on the road

The new XC90 continues to prioritize safety and driver well-being. The vehicle incorporates an advanced safety cage and Volvo's latest suite of advanced driver assistance technologies, including collision avoidance systems, blind spot monitoring and intelligent driver alerts.



New-Generation User Experience

Volvo's new generation user experience - as seen in the company's latest electric offerings, the EX30 and EX90 - will also be brought to the new XC90, with the new generation of Volvo's infotainment with Google built-in**. The new infotainment system features intuitive controls and more personalization, all brought to life on an increased centre screen - now free standing at 11.2 inches, with improved screen resolution.



Volvo's presence at IDS includes a thoughtfully created display, designed with a natural and organic aesthetic, reflecting the brand's Scandinavian connection with nature. The space features furnishings from Gus* Modern, and a Scandinavian-inspired Fika lounge. In line with Volvo's ongoing sustainability ambitions, wood materials used in the display will be refurbished and given second life through restoration and community projects.

Visitors at IDS can immerse themselves in Volvo's latest electrified innovations. The Volvo display will feature the new XC90 alongside the company's newest all-electric flagship, the Volvo EX90. Attendees will also have the opportunity to get behind the wheel, with the XC90, EX90, and EX30 all available for test drives.

To register for updates and stay informed on the latest new XC90 news, including availability, please visit here or visit your local retailer. For more information on the Volvo XC90 and Volvo Cars Canada, visit volvocars.ca .

About Volvo Car Canada Ltd.

Volvo Car Canada Ltd. is a subsidiary of Volvo Car Group of Gothenburg, Sweden. VCCL provides marketing, sales, parts, service, technology, and training support to the 38 Volvo automobile retailers across Canada. For more information, please refer to the Volvo Cars Canada media website at .

Volvo Cars in 2023

For the full year 2023, Volvo Car Group recorded a record-breaking core operating profit of SEK 25.6 billion. Revenue in 2023 amounted to an all-time high of SEK 399.3 billion, while global sales reached a record 708,716 cars.

About Volvo Car Group

Volvo Cars was founded in 1927. Today, it is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world with sales to customers in more than 100 countries. Volvo Cars is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange, where it is traded under the ticker“VOLCAR B”.

“For life. To give people the freedom to move in a personal, sustainable and safe way.” This purpose is reflected in Volvo Cars' ambition to become a fully electric car maker and in its commitment to an ongoing reduction of its carbon footprint, with the ambition to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.

As of December 2023, Volvo Cars employed approximately 43,400 full-time employees. Volvo Cars' head office, product development, marketing and administration functions are mainly located in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Cars' production plants are located in Gothenburg, Ghent (Belgium), South Carolina (US), Chengdu, Daqing and Taizhou (China). The company also has R&D and design centres in Gothenburg and Shanghai (China).

For more information:

Holly Wilks, Narrative XPR, ...

Jennifer Okoeguale, Volvo Cars Canada, ...

The small print:

*Freight, PDI, fees, taxes and accessories are extra.

**Google is a trademark of Google LLC.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at