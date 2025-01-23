Reporting Of Trading In Tryg Shares By Senior Management And Their Related Parties
Date
1/23/2025 9:16:44 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Board member Carl-Viggo Östlund has sold 3,000 Tryg shares at DKK 150.50 for a total amount of DKK 451,500 on 23 January 2025.
