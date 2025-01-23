عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Reporting Of Trading In Tryg Shares By Senior Management And Their Related Parties


1/23/2025 9:16:44 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Board member Carl-Viggo Östlund has sold 3,000 Tryg shares at DKK 150.50 for a total amount of DKK 451,500 on 23 January 2025.

Attachment

  • 06_2025.23.01 Transaction statement

MENAFN23012025004107003653ID1109122395


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search