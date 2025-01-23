Braemont Capital Bolsters Investment Team And Business-Building Expertise

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Private Equity Veteran Wali Bacdayan joins Braemont as a Partner

DALLAS, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Braemont Capital (“Braemont” or the“Firm”), a relationship-driven firm that partners with exceptional companies at growth inflection points, today announced that Wali Bacdayan has joined the Firm as a Partner. In this role, Mr. Bacdayan will work to source and execute upon investment opportunities, cultivate Braemont's of founders and family offices and develop strategies to create enduring value for the Firm's growing portfolio.

Mr. Bacdayan is a seasoned leader with decades of investment and operational experience as a founder, private family office investor, entrepreneur and active board member. In 2011, he co-founded Incline Equity Partners, where he served on the Investment Committee and played a key role in shaping the firm's strategy, sourcing and executing investments and driving portfolio company growth. He brings this same focus on leadership and strategy to his current role as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Washington & Lee University.

“We are honored to have Wali join the Braemont team as a Partner. His extensive experience as an entrepreneur and investor will be central to targeting growth initiatives and deploying capital to drive our portfolio. Over his career, Wali built several private equity platforms and has a track record of scaling companies over the long-term, positioning them to be leading businesses in their respective industries. This expertise, combined with a people-centric approach, aligns with Braemont's investment philosophy and will be an invaluable asset,” said Robert Covington, Founder and Managing Partner.

Mr. Bacdayan commented,“I am excited to join Robert and the Braemont team as a Partner to support the next chapter of its growth. I look forward to contributing my investment experience and network to source new opportunities and drive additional value creation strategies for our partners.”

Mr. Bacdayan has served as a Venture Partner at Delta-v Capital and has independently led the formation of and investment in several growth-stage companies. Mr. Bacdayan has extensive public and private company board experience, including his role on the board of Groundworks Companies, where he contributed to the organization's growth and strategic direction. Earlier in his career, he was a Partner at PNC Equity Partners, where he sat on the Investment Committee.

Mr. Bacdayan graduated from Washington & Lee University with a B.A. in Economics and Mathematics. He also holds an MBA in Finance and Marketing from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

About Braemont Capital

Braemont Capital is a relationship-driven investment firm focused on partnering with founders, families and ownership-minded management teams to invest in exceptional companies at growth inflection points. Our firm is differentiated by the combination of an experienced team, extensive industry partner network and a flexible, long-term capital base. We are growth-oriented and seek to generate superior outcomes through entrepreneurial business-building initiatives. Our capital base enables us to be flexible in structuring and holding investments to execute these initiatives and create enduring value. For more information, please visit: or .

