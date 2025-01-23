Opendoor To Report Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Financial Results On February 27Th, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opendoor Technologies (“Opendoor”) (Nasdaq: OPEN), a leading for residential transactions, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2024 results for the period ended December 31, 2024 following the close of the on Thursday, February 27, 2025. On that day, management will host a call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss the company's business and financial results.

What: Opendoor Fourth Quarter 2024 Conference Call

When: Thursday, February 27, 2025

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Live Webcast: A live webcast of the call can be accessed from the Events and Presentations page of the investor relations website

Replay: An archived webcast of the conference call will be available on Opendoor's investor relations website for one year following the live call

About Opendoor

Opendoor is a leading e-commerce platform for residential real estate transactions whose mission is to power life's progress, one move at a time. Since 2014, Opendoor has provided people across the U.S. with a simple and certain way to sell and buy a home. Opendoor is a team of problem solvers, innovators, and operators who are leading the future of real estate. Opendoor currently operates in markets nationwide.

For more information, please visit

