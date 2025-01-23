Nüspace: Your Ultimate Destination For Gus* Modern Furniture

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nüspace, a leading Canadian retailer specializing in stylish and contemporary furniture, is proud to announce its dedication to offering the full range of Gus* Modern products. With a commitment to design excellence, Nüspace has become the ultimate destination for anyone seeking Gus* Modern's timeless and high-quality pieces.

From iconic sofas to stunning accent furniture, Gus* Modern embodies the perfect blend of modern design and functionality, and Nüspace is excited to bring these exceptional pieces to customers both in-store and online. The Nüspace sales team is passionate about Gus* Modern and is fully dedicated to assisting customers in discovering the perfect pieces to enhance their living or working spaces.

“At Nüspace, we pride ourselves on curating the best in contemporary design, and Gus* Modern represents everything we value in terms of quality, sustainability, and timeless style,” said Erwan Bersihand, General Manager at Nüspace.“Our knowledgeable team is here to guide customers through the Gus* Modern collection and ensure they find pieces that inspire and elevate their spaces.”

Whether you prefer to shop in-store or online, Nüspace provides a seamless and personalized experience. With Gus* Modern's commitment to sustainability and craftsmanship and Nüspace's dedication to exceptional service, customers can trust that they are investing in designs that will stand the test of time.

Store Locations:



Nüspace Montreal (QC), Plateau Mont-Royal, 4689 Saint-Denis Street Nüspace Brossard (QC), Dix30, 8480 Boul. Leduc, Unit 80

Visit Nüspace today to explore the Gus* Modern collection and transform your home or office with innovative, design-forward furniture.

About Nüspace:

Nüspace is a Canadian retailer specializing in modern furniture, lighting, and décor. With a carefully curated selection of design-driven brands, Nüspace offers inspiring solutions for residential and commercial spaces. Dedicated to exceptional service, Nüspace is committed to helping customers create beautiful, functional environments.

