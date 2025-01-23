Beyond Spots & Dots Celebrates Viddy & Marcom Awards For In-House Marketing Initiatives

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The agency received honors for podcast series Beyond the Scenes and new window display.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Beyond Spots & Dots, a leading full-service advertising agency, has been honored with two major accolades: a Viddy Award for its engaging podcast series, Beyond the Scenes, and a MarCom Award for its new, innovative vinyl window display. These wins not only honor the agency's creative excellence but also serve as a testament to its ability to deliver impactful marketing solutions-both for itself and for its clients.The Viddy Award recognizes creative excellence in video production, digital communication, and beyond. Beyond the Scenes has captured audiences with its insightful take on marketing trends, industry secrets, and practical tips for businesses aiming to amplify their brands. This recognition underscores the agency's commitment to producing high-quality, thought-provoking content. To experience Beyond the Scenes, visit the YouTube channel here.The MarCom Award celebrates the agency's eye-catching vinyl window display, a vibrant showcase of creativity and branding expertise. Featuring the signature cheetah mascot, Spot, and a colorful, dynamic paint splash extending across multiple windows, the display symbolizes Beyond Spots & Dots' innovative spirit. The design also highlights the agency's comprehensive service offerings, emphasizing its full-service advertising capabilities.“To be recognized for the work we've done to market ourselves reinforces our commitment to creativity, innovation, and excellence,” said Andreas Beck, CEO of Beyond Spots & Dots.“These achievements showcase our dedication not only to our clients but also to elevating our own brand in meaningful ways.”Learn more about how Beyond Spots & Dots is driving results and inspiring brands at .About Beyond Spots & DotsEstablished in 2006, Beyond Spots & Dots is a full-service marketing and advertising agency in Pittsburgh, PA, Columbus, OH and Baltimore, MD. Beyond Spots & Dots is dedicated to planning, creating and managing advertising, marketing, public relations, branding and digital for clients. Agency services range from digital advertising, programmatic tactics, social media, web development and SEO to traditional media buying, market research, copywriting, brand development and video production. Beyond Spots & Dots is also recognized as a national Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).Visit beyondspotsanddots to learn how to increase your company's share of voice.

